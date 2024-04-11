How Coupons Work at TechRadar

Why does TechRadar offer coupon codes?

The TechRadar team has reviewed more than 16,000 products and services and poured over 190,000 hours into our testing. When we recommend a product, we mean it, and it’s precisely because of this that we felt coupons were a natural evolution for us. By providing coupons for a carefully curated list of retailers we trust, we can stick to our mission, and save our audience some money.

TechRadar’s team of experts has more than 300 years of combined experience, and our mission is to share that combined knowledge and expertise with you. We apply this same passion and knowledge to our coupon codes so we can take our passion to be your expert guide to a new level.

Our deals articles already help you save money, and coupon codes for retailers that we trust and recommend are a natural extension. Find out more about TechRadar, its history, and our mission .

How does TechRadar source its coupon codes?

All coupons, deals, and the surrounding content are produced by the TechRadar team and feature no third-party contributions unless otherwise stated. We have teams in the US, the UK, and Australia, producing coupon content for their respective audiences.

These teams are made up of dedicated deal experts, who test, curate, and write discounts and deals, commercial account managers who form relationships with retailers, and editorial staff who research and write additional content centered on saving our audience money.

All of this comes together thanks to Future PLC’s central eCommerce platform, Hawk, which enables us to easily and efficiently list tried and tested coupon codes, deals, and sale information for the brands we recommend.

Our coupon codes and deals can come from several places. We leverage our relationships with brands and affiliate networks for upcoming deals and discounts, but we also roll up our sleeves and do things the old-fashioned way. This means scouring competitor websites, retailer websites, and newsletters, so you can find all tested and working codes in one place.

Find out more about how coupons at Future PLC work .

Why trust TechRadar?

To put it simply, we are the technology experts. With a readership of over 30 million people around the world, we live and breathe technology. Our goal is to be your trusted friend and advisor when it comes to top tech, and part of that is making sure you’re getting your money’s worth when you buy a product. We do that by reviewing products, making sure you buy the right ones, and highlighting deals and coupon codes to drop the price.

No parties outside of TechRadar determine what we cover, or what content gets added to our website unless otherwise stated, and the same goes for our coupon codes. With the backing of one of the world’s largest technology publishers, Future PLC, we can give our audience our true opinion, and share coupon codes and deals for retailers we truly stand by.

On the TechRadar Coupons homepage , some retailers are highlighted. In some cases, these placements are paid for by the brand to get additional exposure. We only link to retailers we recommend with discounts that benefit our users.

We’re also regulated by the Independent Press Standards Organisation and abide by the Editors’ Code of Practice, so we’re committed to upholding ourselves to the highest standards. We’ve also been rated GREEN for our credibility and trustworthiness by NewsGuard.

Find out more about why you should trust TechRadar .

How do we make money?

When you use coupon codes from TechRadar, we may receive a commission if you go on to purchase with that retailer.

We update our discount codes and deals, regularly. This requires a lot of hard work from our deal experts, commercial account managers, and editors. And these team members need to be paid for their hard work.

To make this happen, we earn a commission from retailers when a user is sent there from TechRadar. When a reader finds a coupon code or deal they’d like to use and click it, they’re sent to the retailer's website. When this happens, a cookie is dropped that lets the retailer know they’ve come from TechRadar, and depending on the retailer, we may make a commission. The size of the commission depends on our relationship with the retailer.

You can find out more about content funding on TechRadar. Alternatively, you can find out more about our parent company Future PLC , and how Future PLC makes money .

How do we test coupon codes?

Testing is important to us at TechRadar. And we apply the same rigorous testing philosophy to our coupon codes. This means using real people to test the codes in the same way our readers will.

To do this, a deal expert will visit the retailer's website, fill their basket with products that meet the requirements in the discount code terms and conditions, and head to checkout and input the coupon code. If the discount is applied, then it gets added to the relevant retailer page, and if not, we move on to testing the next coupon code.

We check our retailer pages daily and test coupon codes to make sure they’re still in working order. If they’re not, we remove them from our page, it’s as simple as that.

It’s worth noting that retailers can discontinue coupon codes without letting us know. In these cases, we’ll try to remove the coupon code as soon as possible. And we’ll never add single-use coupon codes or user-specific coupon codes, as they’re not likely to work after more than one use.

What if a coupon code doesn’t work?

We recommend taking a look at the coupon code terms and conditions to make sure you’ve met all criteria. There may be a minimum order value, product exclusions, or even some verification that needs to happen (although this tends to only be the case for students, health workers, and military discounts).

If you’re certain the conditions have been met, you can get in touch with the TechRadar coupons customer service team at coupons.techradar@futurenet.com.