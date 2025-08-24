Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, August 24 (game #805).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #806) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PEARL

JAM

POM-POM

FILTER

PIPE CLEANER

FEATHERS

FIX

TAMPER

PEA

WILLING

GUZZLE

MESS

LIGHTER

PICKLE

SAD

MOTHBALL

NYT Connections today (game #806) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Sticky situation

Sticky situation GREEN: Round items

Round items BLUE: Tobacco accoutrements

Tobacco accoutrements PURPLE: Connected by the opposite of “up”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #806) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PREDICAMENT

GREEN: SMALL SPHERICAL THINGS

BLUE: PIPE-SMOKING ACCESSORIES

PURPLE: WHAT "DOWN" MIGHT MEAN

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #806) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #806, are…

YELLOW: PREDICAMENT FIX, JAM, MESS, PICKLE

FIX, JAM, MESS, PICKLE GREEN: SMALL SPHERICAL THINGS MOTHBALL, PEA, PEARL, POM-POM

MOTHBALL, PEA, PEARL, POM-POM BLUE: PIPE-SMOKING ACCESSORIES FILTER, LIGHTER, PIPE CLEANER, TAMPER

FILTER, LIGHTER, PIPE CLEANER, TAMPER PURPLE: WHAT "DOWN" MIGHT MEAN FEATHERS, GUZZLE, SAD, WILLING

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

I really enjoy the little jokes in Connections when I see them, which isn’t always, and today the PEARL and JAM tiles jumped out right away. I often feel as if these bits of wordplay are the starting point for the creators.

Anyway, this was a particularly tricky start to the puzzling week that took me a long while to put together.

At first I thought that PIPE CLEANER and POM-POM belong together as they were made out of wool or fake wool, but this thought process led me up a blind alley that cost me a mistake.

Then, I thought we were looking for elements of fairytales so I had PEA for Princess and the Pea, FEATHERS for The Three Feathers, and PEARL for The Last Pearl. That cost me another mistake before I started to get things right.

I got PIPE-SMOKING ACCESSORIES thanks to LIGHTER and PIPE CLEANER and then PREDICAMENT and SMALL SPHERICAL THINGS fell into place. Challenging, but I’m glad it’s all over.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, August 24, game #805)

YELLOW: WINE VESSELS BOTTLE, CARAFE, DECANTER, GLASS

BOTTLE, CARAFE, DECANTER, GLASS GREEN: RIPPED CLEFT, RENT, SPLIT, TORN

CLEFT, RENT, SPLIT, TORN BLUE: KINDS OF SNAKES CORAL, GARTER, KING, RATTLE

CORAL, GARTER, KING, RATTLE PURPLE: ____ CALL BOOTY, CLOSE, COLD, CURTAIN