Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #883) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SINE

CLEAR

PRO

SQUARE

SAW

AB

TRIANGLE

BELL

CAME

DRUM

PAY

SUB

SETTLE

RATTLE

CONQUERED

NYT Connections today (game #883) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Musical tools that are struck or shaken

Musical tools that are struck or shaken GREEN: Paid in full

Paid in full BLUE: Legendary pronouncement by a Roman emperor

Legendary pronouncement by a Roman emperor PURPLE: Ancient grammar

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #883) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PERCUSSION INSTRUMENTS

GREEN: SATISFY, AS DEBTS

BLUE: WORDS IN A FAMOUS QUOTE BY CAESAR

PURPLE: LATIN PREPOSITIONS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #883) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #883, are…

YELLOW: PERCUSSION INSTRUMENTS BELL, DRUM, RATTLE, TRIANGLE

BELL, DRUM, RATTLE, TRIANGLE GREEN: SATISFY, AS DEBTS CLEAR, PAY, SETTLE, SQUARE

CLEAR, PAY, SETTLE, SQUARE BLUE: WORDS IN A FAMOUS QUOTE BY CAESAR CAME, CONQUERED, I, SAW

CAME, CONQUERED, I, SAW PURPLE: LATIN PREPOSITIONS AB, PRO, SINE, SUB

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

A little bit of knowledge can get you a long way in Connections, but sometimes it can also get you absolutely nowhere.

I knew that SINE had something to do with angles, so I had a crack at building a group with TRIANGLE – and because I thought they sounded vaguely mathematical – PRO and AB.

After getting “one away” twice, I decided to refocus and after spotting PERCUSSION INSTRUMENTS realized I was barking up completely the wrong tree.

WORDS IN A FAMOUS QUOTE BY CAESAR had seemed too obvious at the start of the game, but made the most sense with eight tiles left before the reveal of the purple group revealed that my “little bit of knowledge” of trigonometry turned out to be zero knowledge of LATIN PREPOSITIONS.

