NYT Connections today (game #868) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

STARLING

BRASS

BEAUTY

BEE

STARING

FLOAT

DROPLET

WIND

STRING

TALENT

BUTTERFLY

KITCHENETTE

STING

DOGGY

PERCUSSION

POPULARITY

NYT Connections today (game #868) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Making music

Making music GREEN: As said by The Greatest

As said by The Greatest BLUE: Types of competition

Types of competition PURPLE: Smaller versions (grammatically)

Need more clues?

NYT Connections today (game #868) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: KINDS OF INSTRUMENTS

GREEN: WORDS IN A FAMOUS MUHAMMAD ALI QUOTE

BLUE: KINDS OF CONTESTS

PURPLE: WORDS WITH DIMINUTIVE SUFFIXES

NYT Connections today (game #868) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #868, are…

YELLOW: KINDS OF INSTRUMENTS BRASS, PERCUSSION, STRING, WIND

BRASS, PERCUSSION, STRING, WIND GREEN: WORDS IN A FAMOUS MUHAMMAD ALI QUOTE BEE, BUTTERFLY, FLOAT, STING

BEE, BUTTERFLY, FLOAT, STING BLUE: KINDS OF CONTESTS BEAUTY, POPULARITY, STARING, TALENT

BEAUTY, POPULARITY, STARING, TALENT PURPLE: WORDS WITH DIMINUTIVE SUFFIXES DOGGY, DROPLET, KITCHENETTE, STARLING

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

The NYT is constantly finding new ways to baffle and bamboozle with Connections.

Today, I found the column containing STARLING, STARING, STRING, STING both distracting and impossible to resist putting together as a group – not that I could see the link beyond the recurring five letters.

After I got that wrong, I took another gamble with BEE, BUTTERFLY, FLOAT, STING remembering a singer called Johnny Wakelin and his 1970s hit Black Superman with its chorus of “Muhammad, Muhammad Ali, float like a butterfly, sting like a bee”.

After this triumph I got KINDS OF INSTRUMENTS easily enough but floundered with the final eight tiles and found KINDS OF CONTESTS after a couple of attempts at shuffling. Not exactly the greatest, but I didn't get knocked out either.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, October 25, game #867)

YELLOW: SWINDLE FLEECE, HOSE, HUSTLE, SHAFT

FLEECE, HOSE, HUSTLE, SHAFT GREEN: DIGITAL WATCH FEATURES ALARM, DATE, LIGHT, STOPWATCH

ALARM, DATE, LIGHT, STOPWATCH BLUE: CONFER ACCORD, AWARD, GRANT, VEST

ACCORD, AWARD, GRANT, VEST PURPLE: BEST ACTOR-WINNING BIOPICS CAPOTE, LINCOLN, MILK, RAY