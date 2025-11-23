Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, November 23 (game #896).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #897) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

INFRARED

AIR

CONDITIONER

BIN

MICROWAVE

STINGRAY

X-RAY

RADIO

ULTRAVIOLET

TOASTER

CUP HOLDER

MARIGOLD

CARRY-ON

METAL

DETECTOR

RICE COOKER

SHIFTER

BLENDER

NYT Connections today (game #897) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Found in the same room

Found in the same room GREEN: Found inside a vehicle

Found inside a vehicle BLUE: Found at JFK

Found at JFK PURPLE: Shady words

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #897) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SMALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES

GREEN: FEATURES OF A CAR'S CENTER CONSOLE

BLUE: SEEN WHILE GOING THROUGH AIRPORT SECURITY

PURPLE: ENDING IN COLORS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #897) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #897, are…

YELLOW: SMALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES BLENDER, MICROWAVE, RICE COOKER, TOASTER

BLENDER, MICROWAVE, RICE COOKER, TOASTER GREEN: FEATURES OF A CAR'S CENTER CONSOLE AIR CONDITIONER, CUP HOLDER, RADIO, SHIFTER

AIR CONDITIONER, CUP HOLDER, RADIO, SHIFTER BLUE: SEEN WHILE GOING THROUGH AIRPORT SECURITY BIN, CARRY-ON, METAL DETECTOR, X-RAY

BIN, CARRY-ON, METAL DETECTOR, X-RAY PURPLE: ENDING IN COLORS INFRARED, MARIGOLD, STINGRAY, ULTRAVIOLET

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

My first mistake today came in thinking that RADIO, MICROWAVE, X-RAY and INFRARED were all connected because of scanning or waves.

Abandoning that, I came close and got a “one away” from the group that became SMALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES, but I included RADIO instead of RICE COOKER.

Errors corrected, I sailed through to the end, even spotting the words ENDING IN COLORS before I was down to the final four tiles.

