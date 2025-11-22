Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, November 22 (game #895).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #896) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

JFK

QUEEN

WARREN

WALL STREET

LAX

LODGE

EASY

MIA

DEN

TROUPER

NIXON

LOOSE

GIMME

SLACK

PLATOON

BURROW

NYT Connections today (game #896) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Relaxed attitude

Relaxed attitude GREEN: Where beasts live

Where beasts live BLUE: From the maker of Any Given Sunday

From the maker of Any Given Sunday PURPLE: Parts of songs by Swedish hitmakers

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #896) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: LENIENT

GREEN: ANIMAL HOMES

BLUE: OLIVER STONE MOVIES

PURPLE: SECOND WORDS IN TITLES OF ABBA HITS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #896) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #896, are…

YELLOW: LENIENT EASY, LAX, LOOSE, SLACK

EASY, LAX, LOOSE, SLACK GREEN: ANIMAL HOMES BURROW, DEN, LODGE, WARREN

BURROW, DEN, LODGE, WARREN BLUE: OLIVER STONE MOVIES JFK, NIXON, PLATOON, WALL STREET

JFK, NIXON, PLATOON, WALL STREET PURPLE: SECOND WORDS IN TITLES OF ABBA HITS GIMME, MIA, QUEEN, TROUPER

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

Even though I knew it was a trap I couldn’t help myself and started off with a group containing JFK, LAX, MIA and DEN – thinking these abbreviation codes for US airports would make a great Connections category. Alas, I was mistaken.

Instead, each of these three-letter tiles belonged to a different group. I should have seen JFK more quickly, but here too I almost went down a dead end, thinking it was a presidential grouping before I realized there were four OLIVER STONE MOVIES.

I rescued some pride by getting the purple group a little early, finding a home for what I’d initially thought was Miami International Airport.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, November 22, game #895)

YELLOW: LITTLE BIT DAB, DROP, SPLASH, TOUCH

DAB, DROP, SPLASH, TOUCH GREEN: SAILOR SALTY DOG, SKIPPER, SWAB, TAR

SALTY DOG, SKIPPER, SWAB, TAR BLUE: TROPICAL FRUITS/VEGETABLES BITTER MELON, CHAYOTE, DURIAN, SOURSOP

BITTER MELON, CHAYOTE, DURIAN, SOURSOP PURPLE: ____ DEAL BIG, PLEA, RAW, SWEETHEART