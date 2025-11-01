Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, November 1 (game #874).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #875) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CAPRI

AQUA

CRAMP

CARGO

KHAKI

LOAD

SWEAT

PANT

GEM

TAN

REDDEN

CAMEL

HAUL

SAG

FAWN

FREIGHT

NYT Connections today (game #875) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Ways to describe goods to be carried

Ways to describe goods to be carried GREEN: Autumnal palette

Autumnal palette BLUE: Caused by over exertion

Caused by over exertion PURPLE: Horoscope beginnings

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #875) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: GOODS TO BE TRANSPORTED

GREEN: LIGHT BROWN SHADES

BLUE: SHOW SIGNS OF PHYSICAL EXERTION

PURPLE: STARTS OF ZODIAC SIGNS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #875) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #875, are…

YELLOW: GOODS TO BE TRANSPORTED CARGO, FREIGHT, HAUL, LOAD

CARGO, FREIGHT, HAUL, LOAD GREEN: LIGHT BROWN SHADES CAMEL, FAWN, KHAKI, TAN

CAMEL, FAWN, KHAKI, TAN BLUE: SHOW SIGNS OF PHYSICAL EXERTION CRAMP, PANT, REDDEN, SWEAT

CRAMP, PANT, REDDEN, SWEAT PURPLE: STARTS OF ZODIAC SIGNS AQUA, CAPRI, GEM, SAG

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

A brief flirtation with different types of pants aside this was quite a straightforward game.

As tempting as it was to shoehorn CAPRI, CARGO and SWEAT together with a third option – erm, PANT? – I managed to resist and quickly saw the other groupings.

Having a lifelong resistance to horoscopes and the zodiac I failed to spot the purple group, whereas all four tiles in the SHOW SIGNS OF PHYSICAL EXERTION category are sensations I feel on a daily basis; not during this game, though.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, November 1, game #874)

YELLOW: TAKE TO COURT CHARGE, FILE, INDICT, SUE

CHARGE, FILE, INDICT, SUE GREEN: BLACK INKY, JET, PITCH, RAVEN

INKY, JET, PITCH, RAVEN BLUE: SECOND IN A FAMOUS REAL-LIFE DUO CHER, CLYDE, HARDY, TELLER

CHER, CLYDE, HARDY, TELLER PURPLE: RODENTS WHO ARE FIRST IN A CARTOON DUO CHIP, ITCHY, PINKY, ROCKY