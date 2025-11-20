Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, November 20 (game #893).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #894) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

RACECAR

LAPEL PIN

SCREWDRIVER

WOLF EEL

BOLT CUTTER

GREYHOUND

SCARF RING

GRUMPY OLD MAN

COSMOPOLITAN

LAVALIER

CLOWNFISH

AWARENESS

RIBBON

TALKING DOLL

CHOW MEIN

BOUTONNIÈRE

SEA BREEZE

NYT Connections today (game #894) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Jacket accessories

Jacket accessories GREEN: Mixed beverages

Mixed beverages BLUE: From the Toy Story studio

From the Toy Story studio PURPLE: Sounds like a quick eater

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #894) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: THINGS WORN ON LAPELS

GREEN: COCKTAILS

BLUE: PIXAR PROTAGONISTS

PURPLE: STARTING WITH SYNONYMS FOR "EAT"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #894) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #894, are…

YELLOW: THINGS WORN ON LAPELS AWARENESS RIBBON, BOUTONNIÈRE, LAPEL PIN, LAVALIER

AWARENESS RIBBON, BOUTONNIÈRE, LAPEL PIN, LAVALIER GREEN: COCKTAILS COSMOPOLITAN, GREYHOUND, SCREWDRIVER, SEA BREEZE

COSMOPOLITAN, GREYHOUND, SCREWDRIVER, SEA BREEZE BLUE: PIXAR PROTAGONISTS CLOWNFISH, GRUMPY OLD MAN, RACECAR, TALKING DOLL

CLOWNFISH, GRUMPY OLD MAN, RACECAR, TALKING DOLL PURPLE: STARTING WITH SYNONYMS FOR "EAT" BOLT CUTTER, CHOW MEIN, SCARF RING, WOLF EEL

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

I loved today’s game. Even though it nearly caught me out, the categories were fun – anything that makes me think about Pixar movies is a good thing.

First up, I really labored over THINGS WORN ON LAPELS, largely due to my ignorance of what a LAVALIER is (it’s one of those small attachable microphones that are now commonplace on TV and YouTube) and stupidly guessed SCARF RING before taking a chance.

Next, it took me two wrong attempts before I finally got all four COCKTAILS. I’ve never heard of a Greyhound, so I tried BOLT CUTTER (in my head I was imagining a brutal combination of vodka and ouzo) and RACECAR.

Thankfully, I didn’t try GRUMPY OLD MAN before I got it right – although that would be an excellent name for a cocktail.

