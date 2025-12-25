Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, December 25 (game #928).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #929) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

MOVIE EXEC

PANTHER

FRIDAY

AMERICA

WIDOW

BUDDY

JOURNEY

SURFER

CRINGE

FOREST

TECH BRO

CHICAGO

STONER

FOREIGNER

SCREWBALL

VALLEY GIRL

NYT Connections today (game #929) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: LA area clichés

LA area clichés GREEN: Niche laughs

Niche laughs BLUE: Classic AOR combos

Classic AOR combos PURPLE: Precede with a color that’s not white

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #929) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CALIFORNIA-BASED CHARACTER TROPES

GREEN: COMEDY SUBGENRES

BLUE: '7OS ROCK BANDS

PURPLE: BLACK ____

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #929) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #929, are…

YELLOW: CALIFORNIA-BASED CHARACTER TROPES MOVIE EXEC, SURFER, TECH BRO, VALLEY GIRL

MOVIE EXEC, SURFER, TECH BRO, VALLEY GIRL GREEN: COMEDY SUBGENRES BUDDY, CRINGE, SCREWBALL, STONER

BUDDY, CRINGE, SCREWBALL, STONER BLUE: '7OS ROCK BANDS AMERICA, CHICAGO, FOREIGNER, JOURNEY

AMERICA, CHICAGO, FOREIGNER, JOURNEY PURPLE: BLACK ____ FOREST, FRIDAY, PANTHER, WIDOW

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

The thrill of getting purple first doesn’t fade, but today’s quartet felt a little easier than normal and felt more like the easiest group than the toughest. Not that I’m complaining.

Both CALIFORNIA-BASED CHARACTER TROPES and COMEDY SUBGENRES were groups that I got because they sounded like similar things rather than knowing the real reasons for grouping them together. The Big Lebowski contains elements of all the tropes and all the subgenres.

As a former music journalist I really should have solved the blue group first. However, as a former indie punk kid/music snob I also have a blindness to anything that could be described as AOR or soft rock.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, December 25, game #928)

YELLOW: ORNATE, AS PROSE EXCESSIVE, FLOWERY, MELODRAMATIC, PURPLE

EXCESSIVE, FLOWERY, MELODRAMATIC, PURPLE GREEN: CREATE COIN, FASHION, HATCH, MAKE UP

COIN, FASHION, HATCH, MAKE UP BLUE: THINGS WITH STEMS CHERRY, FLOWER, MUSICAL NOTE, WINE GLASS

CHERRY, FLOWER, MUSICAL NOTE, WINE GLASS PURPLE: COMPRISED OF SOLFEGE (DO-RE-MI) LAREDO, MIRE, RETIRE, SOLTI

What is NYT Connections? NYT Connections is one of several increasingly popular word games made by the New York Times. It challenges you to find groups of four items that share something in common, and each group has a different difficulty level: green is easy, yellow a little harder, blue often quite tough and purple usually very difficult. On the plus side, you don't technically need to solve the final one, as you'll be able to answer that one by a process of elimination. What's more, you can make up to four mistakes, which gives you a little bit of breathing room. It's a little more involved than something like Wordle, however, and there are plenty of opportunities for the game to trip you up with tricks. For instance, watch out for homophones and other word games that could disguise the answers. It's playable for free via the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.