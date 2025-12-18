Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, December 18 (game #921).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #922) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

COOK

DATA

WORF

LABOR

BIRTH

ENERGY

DELIVERY

PEER

INTELLIGENCE

EDUCATION

GO OUT

INFORMATION

DOC

DETAILS

COMMERCE

LEFTOVERS

NYT Connections today (game #922) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Discovery

Discovery GREEN: Meal decisions

Meal decisions BLUE: Big government

Big government PURPLE: Sounds like boaty words

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #922) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: FINDINGS

GREEN: DINNER OPTIONS

BLUE: U.S. CABINET DEPARTMENTS

PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF PLACES TO PARK A SHIP

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #922) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #922, are…

YELLOW: FINDINGS DATA, DETAILS, INFORMATION, INTELLIGENCE

DATA, DETAILS, INFORMATION, INTELLIGENCE GREEN: DINNER OPTIONS COOK, DELIVERY, GO OUT, LEFTOVERS

COOK, DELIVERY, GO OUT, LEFTOVERS BLUE: U.S. CABINET DEPARTMENTS COMMERCE, EDUCATION, ENERGY, LABOR

COMMERCE, EDUCATION, ENERGY, LABOR PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF PLACES TO PARK A SHIP BIRTH, DOC, PEER, WORF

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

I could not resist putting BIRTH, LABOR, and DELIVERY together, even though there was no obvious fourth word connected to the arrival of babies. I opted for COOK with a vague idea that it might be some slang offshoot of “bun in the oven”.

This notion discounted, I concentrated on the DETAILS and used a little bit more INTELLIGENCE to put together the yellow and green groups.

Sounding out the remaining eight tiles I managed to arrive at HOMOPHONES OF PLACES TO PARK A SHIP – a veritable triumph compared to my terrible start.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, December 18, game #921)

YELLOW: BIT OF WISHFUL THINKING DAYDREAM, FANCY, FANTASY, ILLUSION

DAYDREAM, FANCY, FANTASY, ILLUSION GREEN: PROTAGONIST HERO, LEAD, PRINCIPAL, STAR

HERO, LEAD, PRINCIPAL, STAR BLUE: COMPONENT OF AN ARTS AND CRAFTS PROJECT FELT, GLITTER, PIPE CLEANER, POMPOM

FELT, GLITTER, PIPE CLEANER, POMPOM PURPLE: SOCIAL _____ BUTTERFLY, MEDIA, SECURITY, WORKER