NYT Connections today (game #930) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CREDIT

VILLAGER

CALLING

FIRST

BUSINESS

NAME

REPORT

NAMESAKE

DECIDER

PREMIUM

CRAFT

ECONOMY

LINE

CITE

TRADE

REFERENCE

NYT Connections today (game #930) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: In-flight categories

In-flight categories BLUE: Do it for the love

Do it for the love GREEN: Acknowledgment

Acknowledgment PURPLE: Boozy endings

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #930) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: AIRLINE CLASSES

BLUE: VOCATION

GREEN: ATTRIBUTE

PURPLE: ENDING WITH ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #930) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #930, are…

YELLOW: AIRLINE CLASSES BUSINESS, ECONOMY, FIRST, PREMIUM

BUSINESS, ECONOMY, FIRST, PREMIUM BLUE: VOCATION CALLING, CRAFT, LINE, TRADE

CALLING, CRAFT, LINE, TRADE GREEN: ATTRIBUTE CITE, CREDIT, NAME, REFERENCE

CITE, CREDIT, NAME, REFERENCE PURPLE: ENDING WITH ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES DECIDER, NAMESAKE, REPORT, VILLAGER

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I’m slightly peeved that I didn’t get the purple group ENDING WITH ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES as I saw the sake in NAMESAKE and cider in DECIDER – but somehow missed spotting lager in VILLAGER and port in REPORT. A lesson to be more vigilant.

Not that it mattered, as today’s game was something of a breeze.

The VOCATION group made me think of that phrase “do a job you love and you’ll never have to work a day in your life”, something I wholeheartedly disagree with.

Although doing something you like is easier it still takes dedication and toil to succeed in any job. It’s notions like this that lead to journalists and nurses being underpaid while management consultants and dictators earn a fortune.

