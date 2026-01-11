Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, January 11 (game #945).

NYT Connections today (game #946) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

HANDSHAKE

COMPACT

ARMCHAIR

EXPERT

CONSOLE

HEADQUARTER

NOVICE

FOOTSTOOL

UNDERSTANDING

PUMPERNICKEL

PROFICIENT

AGREEMENT

CEFTAZIDIME

INTERMEDIATE

BOOKCASE

MONEYPENNY

NYT Connections today (game #946) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: As seen in a house

As seen in a house GREEN: Participation ranking

Participation ranking BLUE: Oath

Oath PURPLE: Look for cash

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #946) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: LIVING ROOM FURNITURE

GREEN: EXPERIENCE LEVELS

BLUE: PROMISE

PURPLE: ENDING IN U.S. COINS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #946) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #946, are…

YELLOW: LIVING ROOM FURNITURE ARMCHAIR, BOOKCASE, CONSOLE, FOOTSTOOL

ARMCHAIR, BOOKCASE, CONSOLE, FOOTSTOOL GREEN: EXPERIENCE LEVELS EXPERT, INTERMEDIATE, NOVICE, PROFICIENT

EXPERT, INTERMEDIATE, NOVICE, PROFICIENT BLUE: PROMISE AGREEMENT, COMPACT, HANDSHAKE, UNDERSTANDING

AGREEMENT, COMPACT, HANDSHAKE, UNDERSTANDING PURPLE: ENDING IN U.S. COINS CEFTAZIDIME, HEADQUARTER, MONEYPENNY, PUMPERNICKEL

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

This ended up being an easy game, although my first impression was that it would be far more difficult.

My annoyance is that rather than be blinded by the difficulty of several long words I should have taken a beat to study them. I had no idea what CEFTAZIDIME was (it’s an antibiotic) but i’ve been playing Connections long enough to realize that difficult words are often in the game for reasons other than their meaning.

That said, I still spotted the tiles ENDING IN U.S. COINS before the last group. Congratulations if you got it first.

