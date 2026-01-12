Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, January 12 (game #946).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #947) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SHOULDER

BOWTIE

PARCH

ELBOW

WHEEL

RANKLE

RIBBON

CANE

PRESS

BOW

TOP HAT

CARD

ОТОЕ

MONEYBAG

GIFT WRAP

SHOVE

NYT Connections today (game #947) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Fancy wrapping

Fancy wrapping GREEN: Budge in

Budge in BLUE: As seen with a board game icon

As seen with a board game icon PURPLE: Hidden tootsies

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #947) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PRESENT GO-WITHS

GREEN: JOSTLE

BLUE: ACCESSORIES FOR MR. MONOPOLY

PURPLE: PARTS OF THE FOOT PLUS STARTING LETTER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #947) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #947, are…

YELLOW: PRESENT GO-WITHS BOW, CARD, GIFT WRAP, RIBBON

BOW, CARD, GIFT WRAP, RIBBON GREEN: JOSTLE ELBOW, PRESS, SHOULDER, SHOVE

ELBOW, PRESS, SHOULDER, SHOVE BLUE: ACCESSORIES FOR MR. MONOPOLY BOWTIE, CANE, MONEYBAG, TOP HAT

BOWTIE, CANE, MONEYBAG, TOP HAT PURPLE: PARTS OF THE FOOT PLUS STARTING LETTER OTOE, PARCH, RANKLE, WHEEL

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Perfect

The OTOE tile jumped out at me immediately when I was looking over today’s game searching for words within words and I was able to quickly get what turned out to be the hardest/purple group. A rare treat to get this first.

I found the rest of the game more difficult, getting the JOSTLE quartet through a process of elimination – I may have been tempted to include RANKLE if I hadn’t included it previously.

ACCESSORIES FOR MT MONOPOLY was a group I put together while imagining a cartoon man with an impressive moustache and tuxedo but couldn’t place. (Officially he’s called Miburn Pennybags.)

