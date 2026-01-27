Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, January 27 (game #961).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #962) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

RIB

MOTOR

MOCK

TIRE

PLATTER

RAG

NEEDLE

GLOVES

SHAM

BUCKET

PRETEND

TIME

SOAP

DUMMY

TONEARM

ME

NYT Connections today (game #962) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Fake

Fake GREEN: Things needed to mop floor

Things needed to mop floor BLUE: Things needed to play vinyl

Things needed to play vinyl PURPLE: Precede with an extra word

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #962) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: IMITATION

GREEN: CLEANING SUPPLIES

BLUE: COMPONENTS OF A RECORD PLAYER

PURPLE: SPARE ____

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #962) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #962, are…

YELLOW: IMITATION DUMMY, MOCK, PRETEND, SHAM

DUMMY, MOCK, PRETEND, SHAM GREEN: CLEANING SUPPLIES BUCKET, GLOVES, RAG, SOAP

BUCKET, GLOVES, RAG, SOAP BLUE: COMPONENTS OF A RECORD PLAYER MOTOR, NEEDLE, PLATTER, TONEARM

MOTOR, NEEDLE, PLATTER, TONEARM PURPLE: SPARE ____ ME, RIB, TIME, TIRE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

I made my a mistake thinking that there was a group about teasing someone, connecting RIB, RAG, MOCK, and NEEDLE.

All this was before I spotted the link between DUMMY, PRETEND and SHAM, which MOCK also fitted into.

I’m annoyed that I didn’t spot COMPONENTS OF A RECORD PLAYER immediately, as I’m still a lover of vinyl above any other music format. I think it was MOTOR that threw me off track, had we had a cartridge or speed selector tile I may not have missed it.

