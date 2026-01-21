Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, January 21 (game #955).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories.

NYT Connections today (game #956) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

TIMER

FUMBLE

SPINY

SHARP

TURNOVER

ELLEN

CRISP

MISS

USE

CLEAR

COBBLER

TRIP

CRUMBLE

FLUFF

DISTINCT

STRUDEL

NYT Connections today (game #956) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Photographic terms

Photographic terms GREEN: Apple puddings

Apple puddings BLUE: Clumsy accident

Clumsy accident PURPLE: Add to famous periodicals

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #956) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: WELL-DEFINED, AS AN IMAGE

GREEN: FRUIT DESSERTS

BLUE: BUNGLE

PURPLE: MAGAZINES PLUS A LETTER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #956) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #956, are…

YELLOW: WELL-DEFINED, AS AN IMAGE CLEAR, CRISP, DISTINCT, SHARP

CLEAR, CRISP, DISTINCT, SHARP GREEN: FRUIT DESSERTS COBBLER, CRUMBLE, STRUDEL, TURNOVER

COBBLER, CRUMBLE, STRUDEL, TURNOVER BLUE: BUNGLE FLUFF, FUMBLE, MISS, TRIP

FLUFF, FUMBLE, MISS, TRIP PURPLE: MAGAZINES PLUS A LETTER ELLEN, SPINY, TIMER, USE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

As someone who only half knows things about US sports I initially thought that I should be seeing a very obvious group connected to football – FUMBLE, TURNOVER, TIMER…

Then, spying STRUDEL, CRUMBLE and COBLER, I deduced that we were connecting a group where a TURNOVER was made from puff pastry and often accompanied by ice cream as opposed to men in tights chasing a giant egg.

From here, matters were fairly straightforward, although I’m peeved I didn’t see MAGAZINES PLUS A LETTER – one of the more gettable purple groups, and one I could have seen first if I’d have not been distracted by pastry.

