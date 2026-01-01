Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, January 1 (game #935).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #936) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

HIVE

ROUTINE

RECORD

NUMBER

LOG

STANDARD

BIT

JOT

QUASH

BAR

NOTE

EEK

METRIC

GAG

ALE

EXAMPLE

NYT Connections today (game #936) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Use a pen or pencil to do this

Use a pen or pencil to do this GREEN: Signature moves

Signature moves BLUE: Measured against

Measured against PURPLE: Food items missing their meaning

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #936) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: WRITE

GREEN: SHTICK

BLUE: BENCHMARK

PURPLE: VEGETABLES MINUS STARTING LETTER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #936) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #936, are…

YELLOW: WRITE JOT, LOG, NOTE, RECORD

JOT, LOG, NOTE, RECORD GREEN: SHTICK BIT, GAG, NUMBER, ROUTINE

BIT, GAG, NUMBER, ROUTINE BLUE: BENCHMARK BAR, EXAMPLE, METRIC, STANDARD

BAR, EXAMPLE, METRIC, STANDARD PURPLE: VEGETABLES MINUS STARTING LETTER ALE, EEK, HIVE, QUASH

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

A perfect round for me in terms of difficulty order, but with some less-than-perfect gameplay.

My mistake came in thinking that we were looking for cataloging formats rather than WRITE, so I had NUMBER instead of JOT. While SHTICK I got by thinking that it was about the elements of a stand-up comedy performance.

I’m annoyed that I didn’t see the purple group of VEGETABLES MINUS STARTING LETTER, although to be fair to myself these were not the most obvious selection of veg.

