NYT Connections answers for game 942 on a purple background

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, January 7 (game #941).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #942) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SCISSORS

GOOSEBUMP

HEATHERS

CLOTHESPIN

JAYWALK

SEESAW

DOVETAIL

CHILL

CROWBAR

AEROPLANE

SHIVER

SPEED

LITTER

TINGLE

MARSALA

LOITER

NYT Connections today (game #942) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Spooked reactions

Spooked reactions GREEN: Petty crimes

Petty crimes BLUE: Pivot points

Pivot points PURPLE: Edible beginnings

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #942) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BIT OF A RESPONSE TO STRONG EMOTIONS

GREEN: BREAK THE RULES

BLUE: FIRST-CLASS LEVERS

PURPLE: STARTING WITH CANDY BARS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #942) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #942, are…

YELLOW: BIT OF A RESPONSE TO STRONG EMOTIONS CHILL, GOOSEBUMP, SHIVER, TINGLE

CHILL, GOOSEBUMP, SHIVER, TINGLE GREEN: BREAK THE RULES JAYWALK, LITTER, LOITER, SPEED

JAYWALK, LITTER, LOITER, SPEED BLUE: FIRST-CLASS LEVERS CLOTHESPIN, CROWBAR, SCISSORS, SEESAW

CLOTHESPIN, CROWBAR, SCISSORS, SEESAW PURPLE: STARTING WITH CANDY BARS AEROPLANE, DOVETAIL, HEATHERS, MARSALA

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Perfect

I got to the final eight tiles without a clue as to what the blue and purple groups were, but somehow got home without making a mistake. It’s a Connections miracle!

I spotted BREAK THE RULES because when I first visited California I was terrified of being arrested for jaywalking, after someone from my school returned from a vacation and told everyone that he’d been arrested for crossing a street at the wrong spot. He was lying, of course, but it made me think if I set one foot onto a US road cops would swoop down.

I would like to pretend that I spotted Mars, Heath, Aero and Dove, but it was a wild guess. A good thing, too, as FIRST-CLASS LEVERS is not something I have ever pondered upon.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, January 7, game #941)

YELLOW: DOPPELGÄNGER CLONE, DOUBLE, MIRROR, RINGER

CLONE, DOUBLE, MIRROR, RINGER GREEN: PORTION CONCERN, INTEREST, SHARE, STAKE

CONCERN, INTEREST, SHARE, STAKE BLUE: COMMON FLAG SYMBOLS CRESCENT, CROSS, STAR, STRIPE

CRESCENT, CROSS, STAR, STRIPE PURPLE: PRESSED USING A PRESS CIDER, GARLIC, TROUSERS, WINE