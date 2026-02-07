Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, February 7 (game #972).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #973) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

TIMER

GAG

DRILL

BIT

ROUTINE

SYMBOL

CENTS

LENGTH

NUMBER

SILENCE

GRIND

MUZZLE

HABIT

FACED

INHIBIT

UPPERCASE

NYT Connections today (game #973) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Keep someone quiet

Keep someone quiet GREEN: Familiar story

Familiar story BLUE: Code to gain entry

Code to gain entry PURPLE: Begin with a low number

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #973) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SUPPRESS

GREEN: SAME OLD STUFF

BLUE: FEATURES OF A STRONG PASSWORD

PURPLE: WORDS AFTER "TWO"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #973) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #973, are…

YELLOW: SUPPRESS GAG, INHIBIT, MUZZLE, SILENCE

GAG, INHIBIT, MUZZLE, SILENCE GREEN: SAME OLD STUFF DRILL, GRIND, HABIT, ROUTINE

DRILL, GRIND, HABIT, ROUTINE BLUE: FEATURES OF A STRONG PASSWORD LENGTH, NUMBER, SYMBOL, UPPERCASE

LENGTH, NUMBER, SYMBOL, UPPERCASE PURPLE: WORDS AFTER "TWO" BIT, CENTS, FACED, TIMER

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

I often get a sense of deja vu when playing Connections, seeing words and sometimes categories that have appeared in the game before.

Today, though, what I thought was a repeated group about stand-up comedy (GAG, BIT, ROUTINE, NUMBER) led to a mistake.

Glory followed, however, as I gained my '25 Purple First' badge after spotting theWORDS AFTER “TWO” link between BIT and FACED and spread it out to include CENTS and TIMER. Victory grabbed from the jaws of defeat.

