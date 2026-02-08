Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, February 8 (game #973).

Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories.

NYT Connections today (game #974) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

APPROACH

BONUS

POKER

NEEDLE

STRAWS

LOOM

STYLE

ADVANCE

NEAR

WAY

SCISSORS

FEE

ROYALTY

YARN

MANNER

THE LINE

NYT Connections today (game #974) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Things needed for textile production

Things needed for textile production GREEN: How it’s done

How it’s done BLUE: How writers are paid

How writers are paid PURPLE: Begin with an artistic word

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #974) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: USED IN WEAVING

GREEN: METHOD

BLUE: KINDS OF PAYMENT FOR AN AUTHOR

PURPLE: DRAW _____

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #974) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #974, are…

YELLOW: USED IN WEAVING LOOM, NEEDLE, SCISSORS, YARN

LOOM, NEEDLE, SCISSORS, YARN GREEN: METHOD APPROACH, MANNER, STYLE, WAY

APPROACH, MANNER, STYLE, WAY BLUE: KINDS OF PAYMENT FOR AN AUTHOR ADVANCE, BONUS, FEE, ROYALTY

ADVANCE, BONUS, FEE, ROYALTY PURPLE: DRAW _____ NEAR, POKER, STRAWS, THE LINE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I whizzed through today’s game, without knowing what the groups were, just seeing the links between the words.

I should have spotted KINDS OF PAYMENT FOR AN AUTHOR first, as this is something I have experienced. Getting an ADVANCE is quite the thrill and feels a bit like cheating as you haven’t actually supplied anything, but that feeling soon subsides as you begin to feel the pressure to hit the deadline and get the far bigger check that follows. It’s actually a pretty good system to motivate procrastinators.

Despite speeding through, I still enjoyed the tingle of getting the four groups in difficulty order, something I’ve now done 150 times according to the app. What are your Perfect Puzzle stats?

