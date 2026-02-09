Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, February 9 (game #974).

NYT Connections today (game #975) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SPOKESPERSON

INTERVIEW

EXPOSITION

EMCEE

OKAY

CONVENTION

FAIR

COMMENTARY

SHOW

OUTTAKES

DEEJAY

RIMSHOT

TIRESOME

TRAILER

HUBBUB

KAYO

NYT Connections today (game #975) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Put on display

Put on display GREEN: Sounds like two letters

Sounds like two letters BLUE: For movie nerds

For movie nerds PURPLE: Start with a car part

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #975) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: EXHIBITION

GREEN: WORDS SPELLING OUT INITIALISMS

BLUE: DVD BONUS FEATURES

PURPLE: STARTING WITH PARTS OF A WHEEL

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #975) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #975, are…

YELLOW: EXHIBITION CONVENTION, EXPOSITION, FAIR, SHOW

CONVENTION, EXPOSITION, FAIR, SHOW GREEN: WORDS SPELLING OUT INITIALISMS DEEJAY, EMCEE, KAYO, OKAY

DEEJAY, EMCEE, KAYO, OKAY BLUE: DVD BONUS FEATURES COMMENTARY, INTERVIEW, OUTTAKES, TRAILER

COMMENTARY, INTERVIEW, OUTTAKES, TRAILER PURPLE: STARTING WITH PARTS OF A WHEEL HUBBUB, RIMSHOT, SPOKESPERSON, TIRESOME

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I lived through an era where people swapped the vinyl they had already bought for CDs of the same albums, then swapped the videos they had already bought for DVDs of the same movies – a boom time that ended with streaming.

The thing that made me buy DVDs was often the extras, so DVD BONUS FEATURES was an easy spot.

After getting the easiest/yellow group and with just eight tiles left I saw the words STARTING WITH PARTS OF A WHEEL immediately and managed to completely overlook WORDS SPELLING OUT INITIALISMS.

