Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #997) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

GOSSIP

HOUND

NEW

TOY

SPORTING

WORKING

BOOK

FAIR

SHADOW

GONE

BIKE

TRACK

SQUARE

VIDEO GAME

TAIL

HONEST

NYT Connections today (game #997) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Follow

Follow GREEN: Do it fairly

Do it fairly BLUE: Look what I got you

Look what I got you PURPLE: Goes before a young person word

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #997) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PURSUE

PURSUE GREEN: SPORTSMANLIKE

SPORTSMANLIKE BLUE: CLASSIC KID GIFTS

CLASSIC KID GIFTS PURPLE: "___ GIRL" TITLES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #997) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #997, are…

YELLOW: PURSUE HOUND, SHADOW, TAIL, TRACK

HOUND, SHADOW, TAIL, TRACK GREEN: SPORTSMANLIKE FAIR, HONEST, SPORTING, SQUARE

FAIR, HONEST, SPORTING, SQUARE BLUE: CLASSIC KID GIFTS BIKE, BOOK, TOY, VIDEO GAME

BIKE, BOOK, TOY, VIDEO GAME PURPLE: "___ GIRL" TITLES GONE, GOSSIP, NEW, WORKING

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I was initially baffled by the options today. Or rather, bewildered — because so many seemed to go with so many others. Where to start? Most of the options I had came in pairs, so my breakthrough was when I realized that HOUND, SHADOW and TRACK made a trio, then added TAIL to complete the yellow quartet.

That helped a little, but I was still confused. Then I saw GOSSIP and GONE sitting next to each other, and spotted that GIRL went after both to make titles. It took me a while to think of NEW and WORKING, but I got there in the end.

With the most difficult group down, I thought it would be cinch from here, and it was. I clicked on BIKE, BOOK, TOY and VIDEO GAME thinking 'surely it can't be this easy' — but it was, because CLASSIC KID GIFTS was a very easy blue.

