Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #1001) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

NICE

NADAL

ZIPPER

SELES

JACKET

OSAKA

JAW

SINNER

EYE

GREMLIN

PHOENIX

SQUATTER

REFER

TREMOR

ROTATOR

LIMA

NYT Connections today (game #1001) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Places to live

Places to live GREEN: Mirror words

Mirror words BLUE: Alien or The Bird could be others

Alien or The Bird could be others PURPLE: Beginning with nothing

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #1001) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CITIES

CITIES GREEN: PALINDROMES

PALINDROMES BLUE: HORROR MOVIES MINUS "S"

HORROR MOVIES MINUS "S" PURPLE: STARTING WITH SLANG FOR ZERO

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1001) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1001, are…

YELLOW: CITIES LIMA, NICE, OSAKA, PHOENIX

LIMA, NICE, OSAKA, PHOENIX GREEN: PALINDROMES EYE, REFER, ROTATOR, SELES

EYE, REFER, ROTATOR, SELES BLUE: HORROR MOVIES MINUS "S" GREMLIN, JAW, SINNER, TREMOR

GREMLIN, JAW, SINNER, TREMOR PURPLE: STARTING WITH SLANG FOR ZERO JACKET, NADAL, SQUATTER, ZIPPER

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

I got caught out early on by a tennis-based group today, guessing SINNER, NADAL, OSAKA and SELES but getting it wrong. OSAKA is also a city as well as a surname, of course, so I put that with LIMA, NICE and PHOENIX and solved yellow.

Looking again, I thought I spotted a palindromic group: EYE, NADAL, SELES and REFER. And I was right — sort of, because I got one away. But which one? Well, another look at the board turned up ROTATOR, so I knew what the extra word was, but had no idea which of the original four to drop. I was going to have to solve another group first…

I did that by spotting that JAW, SINNER, TEMOR and GREMLIN were all 'horror movies minus an S', but that didn't directly help me solve the palindrome group. So I tried again: NADAL, SELES, ROTATOR and REFER. But got one away again. And then I realized my mistake: NADAL is not a palindrome. What an idiot!

So I went with the other four and finally got green, leaving just the purple to solve by default. And what was that? A very sneaky one: STARTING WITH SLANG FOR ZERO. Phew!

