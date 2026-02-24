Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, February 24 (game #989).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #990) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

NAPKIN

COOK

BABY

PRINCIPAL

DEAN

NURSE

KEY

MOTHER

BASIC

ALKALINE

HARDEN

FOSTER

DIATRIBE

PRIMARY

BROWN

DECLAN

NYT Connections today (game #990) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Look after

Look after GREEN: Starter

Starter BLUE: A forename in common

A forename in common PURPLE: All include close groups

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #990) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CARE FOR

GREEN: ELEMENTARY

BLUE: JAMESES

PURPLE: ENDING IN FAMILY WORDS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #990) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #990, are…

YELLOW: CARE FOR BABY, FOSTER, MOTHER, NURSE

BABY, FOSTER, MOTHER, NURSE GREEN: ELEMENTARY BASIC, KEY, PRIMARY, PRINCIPAL

BASIC, KEY, PRIMARY, PRINCIPAL BLUE: JAMESES BROWN, COOK, DEAN, HARDEN

BROWN, COOK, DEAN, HARDEN PURPLE: ENDING IN FAMILY WORDS ALKALINE, DECLAN, DIATRIBE, NAPKIN

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

My mistake came in thinking that DEAN, PRIMARY and PRINCIPAL belonged in the same leader-based group — for some reason I included DECLAN (I was confusing it with deacon).

That error out of the way I managed to get CARE FOR, slightly hesitating over BABY as that felt more akin to condescending someone rather than looking after them, but I took the risk.

Again, I was hesitant over the four tiles for JAMESES — HARDEN, DEAN and BROWN seemed logical, but COOK seemed too historical and I almost tapped on DECLAN because of the author called Declan James. Thankfully, I resisted the temptation.

