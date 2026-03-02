Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, March 2 (game #995).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got a daily Strands hints and answers article if you need help for that too, plus a Wordle today page which covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #996) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

APPLE

HANGER

FLEETWOOD

MAC

FLANK

BROTHER

BRISKET

HOOK

TOUCH

SHELF

FASTIDIOUS

NEIGHBOR

ROD

ABUT

DIPPER

QUICKSAND

NYT Connections today (game #996) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Go large

Go large GREEN: Next to

Next to BLUE: Open the wardrobe

Open the wardrobe PURPLE: Half as swift

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #996) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: "BIG" THINGS

"BIG" THINGS GREEN: BE ADJACENT TO

BE ADJACENT TO BLUE: SEEN IN A CLOSET

SEEN IN A CLOSET PURPLE: STARTING WITH SYNONYMS FOR "SPEEDY"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #996) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #996, are…

YELLOW: "BIG" THINGS APPLE, BROTHER, DIPPER, MAC

APPLE, BROTHER, DIPPER, MAC GREEN: BE ADJACENT TO ABUT, FLANK, NEIGHBOR, TOUCH

ABUT, FLANK, NEIGHBOR, TOUCH BLUE: SEEN IN A CLOSET HANGER, HOOK, ROD, SHELF

HANGER, HOOK, ROD, SHELF PURPLE: STARTING WITH SYNONYMS FOR "SPEEDY" BRISKET, FASTIDIOUS, FLEETWOOD, QUICKSAND

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Skipping the obvious red herring of FLEETWOOD MAC, I spotted four words for BIG — BROTHER, APPLE, DIPPER and MAC.

This proved to be the yellow group, which was a nice start, albeit one that was a little worrying given that it was the easiest and things were only going to get harder; if it had been green, I would have been happier.

Next, I focused on ABUT, simply because it's an uncommon word that doesn't go with many other things. FLANK, NEIGHBOR and TOUCH were obvious additions once I scanned the board properly, and I had green.

With eight left, I was initially stumped — but focused on FLEETWOOD, because the name of either a British golfer or British town didn't appear to go with anything else.

And then: inspiration! I noticed that it was two words shoved together, and that FLEET would go with the QUICK from QUICKSAND, the BRISK from BRISKET and the FAST from FASTIDIOUS to make STARTING WITH SYNONYMS FOR "SPEEDY". That was purple and my job was done.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, March 2, game #995)

YELLOW: GYMNASTICS APPARATUS BEAM, HORSE, RINGS, VAULT

BEAM, HORSE, RINGS, VAULT GREEN: STATUS POSITION, RANK, STANDING, STATION

POSITION, RANK, STANDING, STATION BLUE: BASEBALL CALLS BALL, FOUL, SAFE, STRIKE

BALL, FOUL, SAFE, STRIKE PURPLE: ______CHICKEN FUNKY, POPCORN, RUBBER, SPRING