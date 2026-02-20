Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, February 20 (game #985).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #986) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

LATE

GREAT

PAST

LIFE

PRESENT

MINION

INFINITIVE

PERFECT

SOLID

DODGERS

EXCUSED

BACKGROUND

ABSENT

AUDITS

HISTORY

PHEW

NYT Connections today (game #986) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Heritage

Heritage GREEN: Marks in a register

Marks in a register BLUE: Encouragement after completing this game

Encouragement after completing this game PURPLE: Beginning with automobiles

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #986) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: EXPERIENCE

GREEN: ATTENDANCE STATUS

BLUE: COMMENTARY ABOUT YOUR CONNECTIONS RESULTS

PURPLE: CAR BRANDS PLUS TWO LETTERS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #986) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #986, are…

YELLOW: EXPERIENCE BACKGROUND, HISTORY, LIFE, PAST

BACKGROUND, HISTORY, LIFE, PAST GREEN: ATTENDANCE STATUS ABSENT, EXCUSED, LATE, PRESENT

ABSENT, EXCUSED, LATE, PRESENT BLUE: COMMENTARY ABOUT YOUR CONNECTIONS RESULTS GREAT, PERFECT, PHEW, SOLID

GREAT, PERFECT, PHEW, SOLID PURPLE: CAR BRANDS PLUS TWO LETTERS AUDITS, DODGERS, INFINITIVE, MINION

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I’ll be honest, despite playing more than 900 games of Connections the only COMMENTARY ABOUT YOUR CONNECTIONS RESULTS I have ever noticed is PHEW.

So, instead of thinking today’s blue group was about Connections, I actually thought the link was "half-hearted encouraging remarks you’d make to yourself". Luckily, the joy of Connections is you don’t really have to know anything to get a group right.

EXPERIENCE helped me get today’s green group as I had a few months working as an exams invigilator, which involved keeping a register of ATTENDANCE STATUS, a useful opener in a game I now know was PERFECT.

