SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #987) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

OUTCAST

SALT-AND-PEPPER

BLONDIE

TEDDY BEAR

DISTINGUISHED

BLACK SHEEP

ROUGH RIDERS

THE FAR SIDE

BULL MOOSE

BLOOM COUNTY

SILVER

PEANUTS

MISFIT

FLECKED

REJECT

BIG STICK

NYT Connections today (game #987) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Outsiders

Outsiders GREEN: Fading mane

Fading mane BLUE: Retro cartoons

Retro cartoons PURPLE: The 26th president

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #987) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ONE WHO DOESN'T FIT IN

GREEN: DESCRIPTORS FOR GRAYING HAIR

BLUE: CLASSIC COMIC STRIPS

PURPLE: ASSOCIATED WITH THEODORE ROOSEVELT

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #987) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #987, are…

YELLOW: ONE WHO DOESN'T FIT IN BLACK SHEEP, MISFIT, OUTCAST, REJECT

BLACK SHEEP, MISFIT, OUTCAST, REJECT GREEN: DESCRIPTORS FOR GRAYING HAIR DISTINGUISHED, FLECKED, SALT-AND-PEPPER, SILVER

DISTINGUISHED, FLECKED, SALT-AND-PEPPER, SILVER BLUE: CLASSIC COMIC STRIPS BLONDIE, BLOOM COUNTY, PEANUTS, THE FAR SIDE

BLONDIE, BLOOM COUNTY, PEANUTS, THE FAR SIDE PURPLE: ASSOCIATED WITH THEODORE ROOSEVELT BIG STICK, BULL MOOSE, ROUGH RIDERS, TEDDY BEAR

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I’m classing this as easy, but the four tiles ASSOCIATED WITH THEODORE ROOSEVELT went over my head.

I’m more of a cartoon person than an American presidential history person which is possibly why CLASSIC COMIC STRIPS leapt off the screen. I’m less familiar with BLONDIE than the others, but I highly recommend digging into the surrealist world of Gary Larson’s THE FAR SIDE.

DESCRIPTORS FOR GRAYING HAIR was also an easy get for me, miraculous solutions for which have become an ever present on my social media channels — I’m happy looking DISTINGUISHED, thanks.

