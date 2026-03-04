Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, March 4 (game #997).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #998) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

ALTERNATE

HERO

TOGGLE

BOLT

REPLACEMENT

SANDBOX

BELOW

SEESAW

NUT

LAB

WASHER

SUBMARINE

INCUBATOR

SWITCH

SCREW

TEST BED

NYT Connections today (game #998) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Workshop staples

Workshop staples GREEN: Places to try things

Places to try things BLUE: Move between

Move between PURPLE: Go backwards on a 'bus'?

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #998) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BITS OF HARDWARE

BITS OF HARDWARE GREEN: PLACES WHERE IDEAS ARE DEVELOPED

PLACES WHERE IDEAS ARE DEVELOPED BLUE: GO BACK AND FORTH

GO BACK AND FORTH PURPLE: WHAT "SUB" MIGHT REFER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #998) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #998, are…

YELLOW: BITS OF HARDWARE BOLT, NUT, SCREW, WASHER

BOLT, NUT, SCREW, WASHER GREEN: PLACES WHERE IDEAS ARE DEVELOPED INCUBATOR, LAB, SANDBOX, TEST BED

INCUBATOR, LAB, SANDBOX, TEST BED BLUE: GO BACK AND FORTH ALTERNATE, SEESAW, SWITCH, TOGGLE

ALTERNATE, SEESAW, SWITCH, TOGGLE PURPLE: WHAT "SUB" MIGHT REFER TO BELOW, HERO, REPLACEMENT, SUBMARINE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Today's Connections started off well for me and then proceeded so smoothly that I'm left thinking it was either a very easy one or that I'm a genius. Almost certainly the former.

At first glance, there was an obvious collection of words themed around mechanical things — BOLT and NUT and SCREW and WASHER. I put them together expecting it to be something of a red herring, but no — that was all that was needed for yellow.

I had the same feeling for PLACES WHERE IDEAS ARE DEVELOPED and then GO BACK AND FORTH: surely it can't be this simple?

That said, I don't think I'd ever have assembled the purple group, not least because I have no idea why SUB might refer to a HERO. What am I missing there?

