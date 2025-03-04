NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, March 5 (game #367)

My clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going

NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
(Image credit: New York Times)
Looking for a different day?

A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, March 4 (game #366).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #367) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?

Today's NYT Strands theme is… Ahoy!

NYT Strands today (game #367) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

  • BOAT
  • STORE
  • WOLF
  • TEAR
  • TROT
  • LICE

NYT Strands today (game #367) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram?

Famous vessels

NYT Strands today (game #367) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?

First side: left, 4th row

Last side: top, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #367) - the answers

NYT Strands answers for game 367 on a blue background

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #367, are…

  • BEAGLE
  • BOUNTY
  • TITANIC
  • VICTORY
  • MAYFLOWER
  • SPANGRAM: HISTORIC SHIPS
  • My rating: Moderate
  • My score: 1 hint

At 13 letters, today’s Spangram was a giant snake that took up a sizable chunk of the puzzle – and, wonderfully, it took the form of a ship, nodding to the answer of HISTORIC SHIPS. This is a lovely idea, but sadly one that would work in only a few Strands puzzles; if the NYT can assemble Spangrams that look like GLUTEN FREE or ENDEARMENTS it is a lot smarter than I am.

It probably says a lot about my lack of historical nautical knowledge that even though the only space I had left at the end was for MAYFLOWER, I still attempted to spell out a ship called Wolfyamre, before seeing the obvious.

Of all the ships listed only one remains intact today – the BEAGLE, on which Charles Darwin sailed, was broken up; the BOUNTY was burned by mutineers; the TITANIC hit an iceberg; and the timber from the MAYFLOWER was used to build a farmhouse.

Meanwhile, HMS VICTORY, which was built in 1758 and took part in the war of Independence and the Napoleonic Wars, survived the ravages of time and is preserved as a museum ship in Portsmouth, England. I visited it on a school trip once. All I can remember is that someone stole my packed lunch and I had to make it through the day on an apple. Hard times.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday, 4 March, game #366)

  • STRING
  • CURL
  • RIBBON
  • WISP
  • FILAMENT
  • THREAD
  • TENDRIL
  • SPANGRAM: STRANDS

What is NYT Strands?

Strands is the NYT's not-so-new-any-more word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's now a fully fledged member of the NYT's games stable that has been running for a year and which can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.

I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.

Johnny Dee
Contributor

Johnny is a freelance pop culture journalist who has been writing about the internet, music, football and famous people since the iPhone was just a twinkle in Steve Jobs' eye. Previously known by the pseudonym the Pop Detective, his journalistic career began making up stories about Madonna's addiction to sausage rolls (this is not true by the way). A man of few talents, his career is rich and various and includes the highs of interviewing Elton John and Blur; and the lows of interviewing Right Said Fred, appearing on a Channel 5 documentary about Peter Kay, and fact-checking the instruction manual for a German cooker. Somehow still affording to live in North London he is at his happiest riding his bicycle and shouting at pigeons.

