NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, March 5 (game #367)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #367) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Ahoy!

NYT Strands today (game #367) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

BOAT

STORE

WOLF

TEAR

TROT

LICE

NYT Strands today (game #367) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Famous vessels

NYT Strands today (game #367) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 4th row Last side: top, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #367) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #367, are…

BEAGLE

BOUNTY

TITANIC

VICTORY

MAYFLOWER

SPANGRAM: HISTORIC SHIPS

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

At 13 letters, today’s Spangram was a giant snake that took up a sizable chunk of the puzzle – and, wonderfully, it took the form of a ship, nodding to the answer of HISTORIC SHIPS. This is a lovely idea, but sadly one that would work in only a few Strands puzzles; if the NYT can assemble Spangrams that look like GLUTEN FREE or ENDEARMENTS it is a lot smarter than I am.

It probably says a lot about my lack of historical nautical knowledge that even though the only space I had left at the end was for MAYFLOWER, I still attempted to spell out a ship called Wolfyamre, before seeing the obvious.

Of all the ships listed only one remains intact today – the BEAGLE, on which Charles Darwin sailed, was broken up; the BOUNTY was burned by mutineers; the TITANIC hit an iceberg; and the timber from the MAYFLOWER was used to build a farmhouse.

Meanwhile, HMS VICTORY, which was built in 1758 and took part in the war of Independence and the Napoleonic Wars, survived the ravages of time and is preserved as a museum ship in Portsmouth, England. I visited it on a school trip once. All I can remember is that someone stole my packed lunch and I had to make it through the day on an apple. Hard times.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

