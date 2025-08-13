Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, August 13 (game #528).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #529) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Honest-to-goodness

NYT Strands today (game #529) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

CINEMA

]SMOKER

CHANGE

FLEA

SAME

RIDER

NYT Strands today (game #529) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 8 letters

NYT Strands today (game #529) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 3rd column Last side: bottom, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #529) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #529, are…

LEGITIMATE

TRUE

KOSHER

GENUINE

REAL

AUTHENTIC

SPANGRAM: BONAFIDE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Being AUTHENTIC is something that they really care about on my favorite reality TV show, Traitors.

I’m often left asking myself if you were a GENUINE and AUTHENTIC person would you really want to go on a TV show where you have to lie and deceive your co-stars in order to win? Surely the more authentic someone is the more suspicious you should be of their motives.

Anyway I digress. I’ll keep it REAL and say that this was quite a basic Strands. A straight up and down spangram that was easy to spot, no strange words and minimal corkscrew turns.

