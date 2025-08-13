Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, August 13 (game #794).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories.

NYT Connections today (game #795) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

TRAIN

BACKPACK

RACKET

CABOOSE

HUBBUB

SEAT

BUSTLE

STICK

BOUQUET

BAT

TAIL

COOKBOOK

MALLET

VEIL

NITWIT

BACKSIDE

NYT Connections today (game #795) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Polite words for butt

Polite words for butt GREEN: Sporting equipment

Sporting equipment BLUE: Here she comes

Here she comes PURPLE: A willy-nilly collection

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #795) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: DERRIERE

GREEN: USED TO HIT A BALL IN SPORTS

BLUE: COMPONENTS OF A BRIDE'S ENSEMBLE

PURPLE: RHYMING COMPOUND WORDS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #795) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #795, are…

YELLOW: DERRIERE BACKSIDE, CABOOSE, SEAT, TAIL

BACKSIDE, CABOOSE, SEAT, TAIL GREEN: USED TO HIT A BALL IN SPORTS BAT, MALLET, RACKET, STICK

BAT, MALLET, RACKET, STICK BLUE: COMPONENTS OF A BRIDE'S ENSEMBLE BOUQUET, BUSTLE, TRAIN, VEIL

BOUQUET, BUSTLE, TRAIN, VEIL PURPLE: RHYMING COMPOUND WORDS BACKPACK, NITWIT, COOKBOOK, HUBUB

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 mistake

My stupid mistake was thinking that BOUQUET belonged with BAT, RACKET and STICK, because it was something you carried in your hand.

At this stage I wasn’t thinking of MALLET in a sporting context. More as something you use to hammer tent pegs into hard ground.

I can only think of two sports that use a mallet POLO and CROQUET, both of which appeal to the same high-born demographic and one which has little use of tent pegs I’m sure.

Anyway, this error aside I breezed through today’s puzzle and particularly enjoyed the yellow group and a reminder of the word CABOOSE. The sort of word you can imagine Dean Martin getting away with, but not many others.

