Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #920) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

KAYAK

PILOT

PLANE

SHELL

EVEN

MADAM

TRUTH

CIVIC

LEVEL

FLUKE

ODYSSEY

DUGOUT

LABEL

RAFT

FLAT

ACCORD

NYT Connections today (game #920) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Types of boat

Types of boat GREEN: Just right

Just right BLUE: Cars by Japanese company

Cars by Japanese company PURPLE: Added Bible folks

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #920) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: HUMAN-POWERED WATERCRAFT

GREEN: FLUSH

BLUE: HONDA MODELS

PURPLE: BIBLICAL FIGURES PLUS STARTING LETTER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #920) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #920, are…

YELLOW: HUMAN-POWERED WATERCRAFT DUGOUT, KAYAK, RAFT, SHELL

DUGOUT, KAYAK, RAFT, SHELL GREEN: FLUSH EVEN, FLAT, LEVEL, PLANE

EVEN, FLAT, LEVEL, PLANE BLUE: HONDA MODELS ACCORD, CIVIC, ODYSSEY, PILOT

ACCORD, CIVIC, ODYSSEY, PILOT PURPLE: BIBLICAL FIGURES PLUS STARTING LETTER FLUKE, LABEL, MADAM, TRUTH

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

Connections often runs in parallel with other NYT games and so it proved today with the group FLUSH, which fitted nicely with today’s Strands theme.

From my first sight of today’s tiles I was convinced that there was a group of HONDA MODELS due to the two I knew – ACCORD and CIVIC – but I screwed up with KAYAK (which on reflection is not a great name for a car) instead of PILOT.

After getting the yellow and green groups I finally made the plunge with the correct quartet, but I’m sure there were many who got this quartet without an error.

