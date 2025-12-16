So long Google dark web report – I’d never even heard of you

Google's dark web report tool is being shut down

The tool will be inaccessible from February 16 2026

It was only launched last year, so clearly has not been a success

Google has announced it is shutting down one of its lesser known security features - the Google dark web report.

The tool allowed users to monitor the dark web for mentions of their Google account email address, which would then alert users if discovered.

The tool only launched in July 2024, but user feedback was mixed - Google says the tool is being shut down as it “didn’t provide helpful next steps.”

Last chance to get a report

When a company is hit by a data breach or a ransomware attack, the attackers will sometimes sell or leak stolen data on the dark web for others to use for their own malicious purposes.

In many cases, Google’s email notifying users of the shutdown of the dark web report tool will be the first time users have heard of it.

The Google support page for the dark web report states, “While the report offered general information, feedback showed that it didn’t provide helpful next steps. We’re making this change to instead focus on tools that give you more clear, actionable steps to protect your information online. We’ll continue to track and defend you from online threats, including the dark web, and build tools that help protect you and your personal information.”

After January 15, 2026 you will no longer be able to run a dark web scan using the tool, and the tool will be inaccessible from February 16, 2026, with all of the tools associated data being deleted on the same date.

Luckily, if you have suddenly decided you could make use of a dark web report, there are many tools you can use instead. Have I Been Pwned is a free dark web checking tool for all your email addresses, and many password managers include constant dark web monitoring that alerts you as soon as a breach is detected.

There are also a number of other tools provided alongside your Google account that can be used to not only check its security, but also enhance it. For example, you can use the Security Checkup tool to see which devices you’re signed in to, your recent logins, recovery options, connections, settings, and stored passwords.

Via 9to5Google