<a id="elk-6d9b29b9-fa46-4cd2-b02e-e883eca9c11a"></a><h2 id="x-seems-to-be-down-for-everyone-2">X seems to be down for everyone</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="faf1e498-230b-4d07-be30-2d4489829baf"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1600px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="MDiW5cu8TpveQPbJmTukYf" name="XTwitter-1" alt="A graph on Downdetector showing problems at X" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/MDiW5cu8TpveQPbJmTukYf.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1600" height="900" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Downdetector)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="d0191eae-26b6-4ec2-91d0-c6f0d76ef807">X is definitely having a major outage today, with tens of thousands reporting the issue on Downdetector.</p><p>At the time of writing, there are 11,150 reports in the US and 3,895 in the UK on Downdetector. The issues are affecting both the mobile app and web browser version, with both showing a "posts aren't loading right now" message for me.</p><p>The culprit could well be Cloudflare, which says its global network is "experiencing issues"...</p>