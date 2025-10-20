<a id="elk-24285d0b-621e-4f08-b7d9-42100ef268c5"></a><h2 id="this-is-an-online-earthquake-2">This is an online earthquake</h2>\n<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="bca770d4-d477-417c-827c-8f4225273f19"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1838px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:43.85%;"><img id="s927Z63sZzowmHRsq9keAJ" name="Screenshot 2025-10-20 at 9.30.46&#8239;AM" alt="A Downdetector graph showing outages relating to Amazon Web Services" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/s927Z63sZzowmHRsq9keAJ.png" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1838" height="806" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Downdetector)</span></figcaption></figure>\n\n<p id="66eb63fa-4e06-4a89-a987-30a92bdb7e17">The Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage started at around 7.40am BST, according to Downdetector &ndash; and the ripple effect has taken out much of the internet.</p><p>Right now, Alexa, Snapchat, Ring, Roblox, Fortnite, Zero, Signal, Canva and countless others are showing huge spikes in reports on Downdetector.</p><p>The problems show just how many services rely on Amazon's cloud computing services. The <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://health.aws.amazon.com/health/status" target="_blank">AWS Health Dashboard</a> is showing an "operational issue" in North Virginia that's producing "increased error rates and latencies". This is going to have serious repercussions today for millions...</p>\n