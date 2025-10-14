<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="cd61b842-f801-4671-9326-319561b5362a"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:5493px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="6BXC2fZPdZnJ64aZ8Gwn9Z" name="shutterstock_1514042879" alt="Close-up on Microsoft Window 10 Screen Background on the Microsoft Surface" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/v2/t:295,l:0,cw:5493,ch:3090,q:80/6BXC2fZPdZnJ64aZ8Gwn9Z.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="5493" height="3662" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Shutterstock)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="2a73f58f-6806-485e-8446-526229101932">Hello, and welcome to our Windows 10 End of Life live blog. Today is the day that Microsoft stops supporting its decade-old operating system, and I'm here to help clear up any confusion and misconceptions that people might have.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>