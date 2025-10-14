Almost half of global endpoints still run Windows 10, despite reaching end-of-life - and its leaving organizations exposed

Windows 10 reached end-of-life, ending security updates and future improvements.

Over 40% of global endpoints still run Windows 10, posing serious security risks

Financial firms face budget constraints and legacy infrastructure challenges delaying modernization

Today Windows 10, one of the most popular operating systems to ever grace the PC, reached its end-of-life status (EoL), meaning it will no longer receive crucial security updates, important improvements, or upgrades.

Despite the deadline being public knowledge for years, many endpoints worldwide are still running the OS, risking device takeover, data exfiltration, and a myriad of other threats that are bound to appear sooner or later.

Coinciding with the EoL date, two companies analyzed the market to understand just how big the potential threat landscape is, and came back with astonishing results. Cloudhouse surveyed 135 finance IT leaders and found 60% still running “a large number” of servers and desktops with unsupported versions of Windows OS.

The heavy weight of technical debt

At the same time, TeamViewer revealed that more than 40% of global endpoints that received support via its platform still run Windows 10. The company analyzed an anonymized sample of 250 million TeamViewer connections initiated between July and September 2025, including connections from users with both paid and free licenses.

Today, Windows 10 is still supported, and has no known high-severity vulnerabilities, or zero-days that can be exploited. This doesn’t mean that IT teams aren’t struggling with legacy infrastructure.

In fact, Cloudhouse’s report found that 90% of organizations carry Windows technical debt, and more than 59% of finance IT leads are spending too much time maintaining and troubleshooting legacy Windows infrastructure.

Money seems to be the key constraint preventing businesses from migrating to newer tech. The study also found that 95% of respondents wished they could spend more money - and time - on strategic projects, rather than day-to-day maintenance. Still, almost 90% have a plan in place to modernize their infrastructure within the next 24 months.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Financial services firms shoulder acute operational risk from legacy Windows estates,” said Mat Clothier, CEO at Cloudhouse. “This is a business-critical risk that drains budgets and prevents security and digital transformation work. With major Microsoft support milestones approaching in 2025, firms need actionable, low-risk migration pathways now.”

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.