Windows 10 nears support deadline with nearly half of desktops still running it

Windows 7’s end saw faster migration with Windows 10 far more dominant globally

Strict hardware needs and enterprise cycles keep Windows 10 widespread before cutoff

We should all now be aware that Windows 10’s end of life is looming large, as the OS reaches its end of support on October 14, 2025, but it’s not going gentle into that good night.

Statcounter’s August 2025 snapshot shows Windows 11 is the top desktop Windows version worldwide with 49.08%, while Windows 10 is very close behind with 45.53%. A distance behind them, with 3.59%, sits the next closest OS, Windows 7, which itself reached end of life on January 14, 2020.

This all shows how the picture of Windows 10’s end of life and that of Windows 7 is very different - here's what we found.

Not compatible with Windows 11

Two months before Windows 7’s support ended, the OS had 27.49% market share, while Windows 10 held 64.64%. People were ready - and able - to migrate to Microsoft’s newest OS.

Windows 8.1, which never really found a meaningful audience, was on 4.98%.

It’s clear from Statcounter’s figures that people are far less ready for Windows 10’s end of life than they were for Windows 7’s.

Windows 7 didn’t die off quickly, only dipping below 10% in 2023, but it didn’t cling on in the same way Windows 10 is today.

There are a number of reasons why Windows 11 isn’t the runaway leader at the moment.

Its hardware requirements are stricter for starters, meaning many PCs that run Windows 10 without issue simply aren’t compatible.

Enterprises also plan on longer cycles. Some will keep devices on Windows 10 while they test apps and schedule replacements, using support options where available.

For many PC owners, the choice is to upgrade to Windows 11 on existing eligible hardware or purchase devices that support it.

Businesses can explore paid extended updates for a limited period, depending on policy, but that's really just kicking the can down the street and it could end up being super-costly.

Usage data suggests that, with or without Microsoft support, Windows 10 will remain in widespread use well beyond the cutoff, keeping migration teams busy.