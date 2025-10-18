What is Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2021 and why does it expire in 2032 and not in 2025?

It’s been common knowledge in computing that Windows 10 reached the end of its supported life on October 14 2025.

But while that’s true for most incarnations of the operating system, there’s a version called Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2021 that will continue receiving security and stability updates all the way until January 2032.

That’s certainly going to come as a surprise to people who have spent the past few years seeing headlines about October 2025 – but what is the LTSC version, what does IoT mean and why does this particular variant get a reprieve?

If you’re puzzled by the existence of this version of Windows, wondering what the name means and curious to see if you can use it on your devices, read on – we’ll answer all your questions.

What does IoT Enterprise actually mean?

It’ll come as no surprise that operating systems like Windows 10 are complex bits of software that are in use across all kinds of devices – and so, consequently, there are many different versions of the OS, too.

The list of Windows 10 variants includes familiar options like Windows 10 Home and Pro alongside Enterprise and Education alternatives, each with features designed to work particularly well in those specialist environments.

Explore the list of Windows 10 versions, though, and you’ll find something called Windows 10 IoT Enterprise.

IoT stands for “Internet of Things,” which is the broad term assigned to computers found inside all sorts of specialist devices. They can range from smart fridges and watches to retail point-of-sale terminals and security devices.

Internet of Things devices generally have specific use cases, locked-down software installations and operating systems, and particular methods of interaction – in contrast to the general-purpose PCs and laptops that we all use with keyboards, mice, and accessible software.

In Microsoft’s case, Windows 10 IoT is the version of the OS that runs in embedded systems of all shapes and sizes, like self-service kiosks, ATMs, robots, medical devices, and thousands of other use cases. It’s licensed for fixed-purpose devices and is generally not available on consumer devices.

Microsoft produces several different versions of Windows 10 IoT – Enterprise is the full-featured version, and there are Core, Server and Mobile variants all designed to function in varying kinds of small, embedded computers. Millions of devices around the world use the Windows 10 IoT operating system, but bear in mind that Core and Mobile have already been retired.

When compared to more traditional versions of Windows, the IoT variants have locked-down designs that receive fewer updates. This is because mission-critical devices, which are more challenging to access, service, and manage, require long-term security and stability.

Windows 10 IoT operating systems have stricter security protocols than most versions of Windows. They use limited and specific control methods and remote management, and they can usually boot into a desktop or directly into a particular app, like a shopping system for use in self-service kiosks.

What about LTSC?

Windows 10 IoT Enterprise is the most common version of the Internet of Things operating system, and that LTSC suffix is the next part of the name that’s crucial to understand.

LTSC stands for “Long Term Servicing Channel” and, as the name suggests, it signifies versions of Windows 10 that are supported for far longer than conventional variants for devices where features and functionality must remain unchanged.

A case in point: support for the standard versions of Windows 10 Home, Pro, Enterprise and Education expired on October 14 2025 – alongside the conventional version of Windows 10 IoT Enterprise.

Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC – the non-IoT version - runs out of support on January 12 2027. But if you’re running Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC? Then you’ll get extended support until January 13 2032.

For many people who run Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, the LTSC makes plenty of sense. The long-term support version only includes quality, security and stability updates rather than new feature updates because delivering a stable, consistent version of the operating system is key.

You miss out on feature updates, which are only included within mainstream support dates, and access to the Microsoft Store. Those options are probably not needed by people who require a long-term version of the operating system for mission-critical devices anyway.

Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC’s long, unchanging configuration makes life easier when it comes to compliance, validation and budgeting. It makes management and maintenance predictable, reduces total cost of ownership, and works in locations where internet access can be difficult.

In short, if you’ve got fixed-purpose, embedded devices that need to run consistently for years without change, then Windows 10 IoT Enterprise is the operating system for you.

How can you get Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC?

You might think that any devices running Windows 10 IoT Enterprise automatically switch over to the LTSC version, but that’s not the case.

Moving to the LTSC version requires a new license, whether that’s done individually or by using a volume licensing system. That’s because Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC is a distinct edition of Windows that’s different from the non-LTSC version – you can’t just upgrade in place.

You’ll need to go through your device’s OEM manufacturer or liaise with your organization’s IT department to ensure that you’ve switched over to the LTSC edition if you need to keep running until 2032.

It makes sense that you’ll need to jump through some licensing hoops when you think about the complexity and long-term lifespan of the operating system.

Windows 10 IoT Enterprise was released way back in 2015 and was slated to run out of support on October 14 2025 – the same date as most other versions of Windows.

But on November 16 2021, Microsoft released the 21H2 update to Windows 10. This reduced the LTSC deadline for Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC – the long-term support option for conventional desktops and laptops – while introducing the new January 2032 support date for Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC.

If you’re running one of the more conventional versions of Windows 10, like Home or Pro, you can also move to Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC, but it’s a complicated process that we don’t recommend unless you’re an experienced user.

Can I use Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC to skip the October 2025 deadline?

We wouldn’t recommend it. While it’s certainly true that Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC will enjoy extended security and stability updates all the way until 2032, it’s a specialist version of the operating system designed for particular situations and devices.

If you run an LTSC version of the operating system you may encounter compatibility and support issues with apps and games, and you won’t be able to access most apps from the Microsoft Store. Eventually you may also experience problems with web apps, tools and protocols not working correctly in browser-based software.

Eventually, new hardware may not work with LTSC versions of the operating system, and you won’t get updates that add new features. Driver compatibility could become a problem, and if regulatory requirements govern your computer use you may also fall foul of those in the coming years.

That’s all frustrating enough if you’re a home user considering a move to Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC to enjoy Windows 10 access over an extended period. But if you’re using the operating system in a business – or in an embedded, specialist machine – then it could become a mission-critical point of failure.

If you’re happy enough to go without feature updates and store apps on your desktop PC or laptop – and use a very basic and particular version of Windows – then you could use Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC and enjoy support all the way until 2032.

But that’s only going to be worthwhile for tech-savvy users who really don’t want to move to Windows 11 – and who are aware of the caveats.

What are my options?

If you manage embedded devices that need to work stably and consistently for long periods of time, then you’re in luck – if you’re already running Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC, then it’s worth continuing to ensure continuity within your operations.

And if you’re still using the conventional version of Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, a move to LTSC should be relatively straightforward and will buy you support all the way until 2032.

But if you haven’t yet made the move to the LTSC, you’ve got more leeway. It’s worth investigating whether a move to Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC would make more sense for your organization and its devices.

It has newer features, modernized software and driver support and a longer end-of-support date – mainstream support is currently slated to run until 2029, with extended support all the way until October 2034.

If you’re not using any of those IoT Enterprise editions of Windows, though, then the situation is trickier.

We can’t recommend moving from a conventional version of Windows to the Windows 10 or Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC version – it’s a complicated process filled with pitfalls, and you could lose data or access.

Instead, a traditional move to Windows 11 will likely be easier. And if you’re determined to stick with Windows 10, consider Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC rather than the IoT-specific version, or invest in a Microsoft Extended Security Updates, which enable three more years of usage at an extra cost.

It’s complicated – but take your time

It’s understandable if you’ve been nervous about the end of Windows 10 support given the headlines about the October 14 2025 deadline. And, equally, it makes sense that some people will have seen the Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC deadline and thought that it could be a potential option for sticking with the older operating system.

In reality, though, the situation is a little more complicated, and this specialist version of Windows isn’t an effective way of extending useful device lifespans for many users.

If you’re already using Windows 10 IoT Enterprise on embedded devices and specialist computers that need long-term predictability and security, then this LTSC version makes sense – and you probably already knew that.

But if you run conventional versions of Windows or you’re not already wedded to Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, then this long-term version may not be the best option. For traditional computing, it’s time to bite the bullet and upgrade to Windows 11 or pay for Extended Security Updates. For embedded devices, switching to Windows 11 IoT Enterprise or its LTSC will give you even more stability.

Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC isn’t for everyone, but it’s certainly got its place. And if you’re confused about what to do now that October 14 2025 has passed, don’t panic – consider your options, make a plan, and you’ll be fine.