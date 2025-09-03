Sticking with Windows 10 could cost business billions - so is it really worth it?

121 million Windows 10 PCs at $61/device could amass to $7.3bn

Nexthink predicts a further 33% drop in Windows 10 devices before October

Keeping Windows 10 alive could heighten vulnerabilities and add to IT teams’ pressures

Digital employee experience company Nexthink says not upgrading to Windows 11 could cost businesses billions just to keep legacy systems alive.

Based on current market share and business usage estimates, Nexthink found keeping custom Windows 10 instances alive could reach upwards of $7.3 billion – Windows 10 accounted for 46% of all Windows installs as of August 2025, compared with 49% for Windows 11 (via Statcounter).

According to the research, an estimated 121 million Windows 10 PCs could still be in use – with custom support costing $61 per device in the first year, that $7.3 billion estimation only covers the first 12 months.

Windows 10 is about to get costly

Microsoft might not be on track to get all those billions, though. With a 33% decline in Windows 10 devices already seen between May and August 2025, Nexthink expects another 33% drop before October.

However, businesses have good reason not to be enthused about upgrading – Windows 11 devices are currently experiencing a higher level of instability, including more frequent system crashes (2x as many compared with Windows 10) and more hard resets.

“Every migration comes with teething problems, and what we’re seeing with Windows 11 is no different,” DEX Strategist Tim Flower commented. Flower noted that Windows 11 might not be the issue, but rather “the underlying hardware, drivers or the way systems are deployed.”

For a cleaner upgrade, companies are urged to check hardware readiness before installing Windows 11. They must also verify application compatibility, educate workers on new features and consider device performance.

However, these factors may far outweigh the challenges posed by keeping Windows 10 running, which could increase cyber risks and add to already-limited IT resources by asking IT teams to manage outdated systems.

“The organizations that succeed will be those that approach migration strategically,” Flower concluded.