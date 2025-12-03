Backbone Pro owners are able to claim a free Fortnite skin from today

Obtaining it involves redeeming a code and earning 100,000 XP

New Backone Pro buyers will also be able to get it while the offer lasts

Mobile accessory maker Backbone has announced that Backbone Pro owners will be able to claim a free Fortnite skin from today.

In order to get your hands on the Clyde Outfit skin, you'll need to connect your Backbone Pro to your phone and open the Backbone app.

From the Home screen, scroll until you reach the Perks menu and tap the icon to reveal your code. Copy it and head over to the redeem page of the Epic Games website. Enter it, and you're good to go!

When you next log in to Fortnite on PC, mobile, or cloud streaming you'll be able to access a new Clyde Quest. Once you earn 100,000 XP across those platforms you'll unlock the outfit to use in-game.

This isn't an exclusive skin and it's previously been available in the item shop, but still quite a solid bonus.

New Backbone Pro buyers will also be able to claim the skin as long as the promotion is still running.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.