Fortnite Zero Hour is scheduled to kick off this weekend on November 29

The live event will close out Chapter 6 and will be followed by the premiere of Quentin Tarantino's unfilmed Kill Bill short

The Lost Chapter: Yuki’s Revenge premieres in Fortnite on November 30

Epic Games has shared new details ahead of Fortnite's exciting weekend of events, which kick off with the Chapter 6 grand finale, followed by the premiere of Quentin Tarantino's unfilmed Kill Bill short.

Fortnite Zero Hour, the game's biggest event of the year, will officially close out Chapter 6. This live spectacle begins on Saturday, November 29, at 2PM ET / 11AM PT / 7PM GMT, and players can prepare by loading into the game up to 30 minutes beforehand.

In this event, legends assemble to save reality from the Dark Presence, and fans can look forward to many pop culture figures to appear, including Godzilla and King Kong, a giant Homer Simpson, Star Wars, Kill Bill's Beatrix Kiddo, and many more that will be revealed at the time.

The following day, filmmaker Quentin Tarantino’s The Lost Chapter: Yuki’s Revenge premieres exclusively in Fortnite on Sunday, November 30 at 2PM ET / 2PM ET / 11AM PT / 7PM GMT. Like Zero Hour, doors open 30 minutes before the show starts.

The Lost Chapter: Yuki’s Revenge | Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Yuki's Revenge is a cut chapter that never made it into Tarantino's Kill Bill, and now, 20 years later, the story has been reimagined in Fortnite.

Starring Uma Thurman as The Bride once again, and built with Unreal Engine and Fortnite character models, the animated tale follows Yuki Yubari, who travels to the US to take down The Bride for killing her sister Gogo Yubari in the movie.

"Quentin Tarantino had a dream of a Kill Bill chapter that never made it to the silver screen, a chapter known as 'Yuki’s Revenge.' Over 20 years later, Tarantino and Epic have come together to bring the story to life in Fortnite," Epic Games teased.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The teaser trailer for 'Yuki's Revenge', which looks chaotic, to say the least, also confirms that players can claim the Yuki Outfit by logging into Fortnite from November 27 to December 9.

For more, check out our guide for Fortnite's next season release date and what to expect from Chapter 7, including map changes, new skins, and upcoming updates.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.