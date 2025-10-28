The Simpsons is coming to Fortnite on November 1

The previously leaked mini-season is set to feature The Simpsons' alien invaders, Kang and Kodos

The mini-season will begin as Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 ends

The rumors were true! Epic Games has confirmed that The Simpsons is officially coming to Fortnite for the very first time as the game's annual Fortnitemares Halloween event draws to a close.

In a post shared to X / Twitter, Epic Games shared new artwork teasing the leaked crossover showing Fortnite's Jonesy and Hope facing off against The Simpsons' alien invaders, Kang and Kodos, in the long-running TV show's iconic art style.

The Fortnite account's header image also appears to have been vandalized with graffiti by Bart Simpson, suggesting the character will also make an appearance in the new mini-season.

But when can players expect to play the new collaboration? Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 is set to end on November 1, the same day The Simpsons mini-season will seemingly kick off.

"Kang and Kodos have arrived in Fortnite with a message for all of you humans, be sure to tune in-game on Nov 1 at 11AM ET," Epic Games said.

The official Instagram account for The Simpsons also shared a video teasing the mini-season, which shows Kang and Kodos turning Fortnite character Fishtick into a plate of fishsticks before abducting Jonesy and Hope.

If you jump into Fortnite Battle Royale currently, you'll notice Kang and Kodos flying in their UFO alongside the battle bus at the beginning of matches. You can see how this looks in the image below:

There are still a few days left before Fortnite Shock 'N Awesome wraps up, as well as its Halloween event, Fortnitemares, which added Scooby Doo and the gang, real-life popstar Doja Cat, and a bunch of horror icons like Ghostface, Jason Voorhees, and more.

For more, check out our guide for Fortnite's next season release date and what to expect from Chapter 6 Season 5, including map changes and upcoming updates.

