Welcome Fortnite’s new alien overlords with this Kang and Kodos Glider, available to MyDisney account holders until February
Don't blame me, I voted for Kodos
- Fortnite x The Simpsons has launched
- You can earn in-game items like the Kang and Kodos Glider by linking various accounts
- The Simpsons Discord Avatar and the 'Fuel Rod and Tongs' Pickaxe are up for grabs
Fortnite The Simpsons launched last weekend (November 1), adding Springfield Island, a new Battle Pass, and a totally Simpsons-themed season. By linking your MyDisney and Epic Games accounts, you can unlock the Kang and Kodos Glider in-game. This is available until February 28, 2026.
Elsewhere, there's the 'Fuel Rod and Tongs Pickaxe', which you'll get for logging into Fortnite Battle Royale, Zero Build or Delulu before November 10, 2025 at 9AM ET / 6AM PT / 1PM GMT.
Drop into Springfield in Battle Royale, Zero Build, or Delulu and get ready for some Simpsonified mayhem with the squad! Login now until November 10, 2025 at 9AM ET to grab the Fuel Rod and Tongs Pickaxe ⛏️ pic.twitter.com/eMiYMUNE7zNovember 2, 2025
Finally, you can get the Peely Vanish Discord Avatar Decoration on Discord via the Quests tab. Play Fortnite for 15 minutes with your Discord client open to unlock the decoration for 2 months.
Fortnite is now running a The Simpsons mini-season, allowing players to drop into a Springfield-themed map. I've already played a bunch of matches, and found so many Easter Eggs including prank calls, a couch that your whole squad can sit on, and even an event that makes the Power Plant go into meltdown. This is easily my favorite Fortnite update in a long time, making the game climb the ranks in our best free games to play in 2025 list.
To link your MyDisney and Epic Games accounts, you'll need to visit the Epic Games website. For everything officially confirmed for the future of Fortnite, visit our next season of Fortnite guide.
Jake is currently working as Evergreen Editor at TechRadar Gaming.
