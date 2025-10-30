Fortnite is getting Sidekick companions on November 1

The update will arrive with the next season, and players can unlock the first Sidekick in the Battle Pass

Sidekick Appearances are permanent and can't be duplicated, meaning players will have to purchase Sidekicks multiple times if they want to use a different Appearance

Epic Games has announced Sidekicks for Fortnite, a new pet companion feature that will follow players in-game.

Sidekicks will officially join Fortnite's Battle Royale mode, Lego Fortnite, Fortnite Save the World, and Fortnite Festival on November 1, alongside the release of the next season, which is set to feature The Simpsons.

Players will be able to unlock the game's very first Sidekick, Peels, in the next Battle Pass, with more set to arrive in the Shop on November 7, including Bonesy, Spike, and Lil’ Raptor.

Epic Games has also teased "something for all the cat people out there" that will come later.

Players who already own the Bonesy Back Bling will be granted the Bonesy Sidekick on November 7, too, so they can be on the lookout for that when it hits their Lockers.

It's also confirmed that these adorable pals don't provide any gameplay advantage and don't take damage from enemies, and are simply "friendly cosmetics that stay by your side".

As Epic Games explains in the latest blog post, players can customize the Appearance of most Sidekicks one time only in their Locker after obtaining them.

"Your choices are permanent, so make sure to preview the Appearance before locking it in," the studio said.

This means that players must purchase a Sidekick multiple times if they want to use different Appearances.

In the FAQ section, Epic Games explained, "Yes, you can purchase a Sidekick multiple times and give them different Appearances. However, each Sidekick customization you own in your Locker must be unique. Duplicate Appearances are not allowed."

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 is set to end on November 1, the same day The Simpsons join the game as part of a Fortnite live event.

