Fortnite is adding customizable sidekicks and you can unlock the first adorable pet in the next Battle Pass
Sidekicks arrive on November 1 with the next Battle Pass
- Fortnite is getting Sidekick companions on November 1
- The update will arrive with the next season, and players can unlock the first Sidekick in the Battle Pass
- Sidekick Appearances are permanent and can't be duplicated, meaning players will have to purchase Sidekicks multiple times if they want to use a different Appearance
Epic Games has announced Sidekicks for Fortnite, a new pet companion feature that will follow players in-game.
Sidekicks will officially join Fortnite's Battle Royale mode, Lego Fortnite, Fortnite Save the World, and Fortnite Festival on November 1, alongside the release of the next season, which is set to feature The Simpsons.
Players will be able to unlock the game's very first Sidekick, Peels, in the next Battle Pass, with more set to arrive in the Shop on November 7, including Bonesy, Spike, and Lil’ Raptor.
Epic Games has also teased "something for all the cat people out there" that will come later.
Players who already own the Bonesy Back Bling will be granted the Bonesy Sidekick on November 7, too, so they can be on the lookout for that when it hits their Lockers.
It's also confirmed that these adorable pals don't provide any gameplay advantage and don't take damage from enemies, and are simply "friendly cosmetics that stay by your side".
As Epic Games explains in the latest blog post, players can customize the Appearance of most Sidekicks one time only in their Locker after obtaining them.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
"Your choices are permanent, so make sure to preview the Appearance before locking it in," the studio said.
This means that players must purchase a Sidekick multiple times if they want to use different Appearances.
In the FAQ section, Epic Games explained, "Yes, you can purchase a Sidekick multiple times and give them different Appearances. However, each Sidekick customization you own in your Locker must be unique. Duplicate Appearances are not allowed."
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 is set to end on November 1, the same day The Simpsons join the game as part of a Fortnite live event.
For more, check out our guide for Fortnite's next season release date and what to expect from Chapter 6 Season 5, including map changes, new skins, and upcoming updates.
➡️ Read our full guide to the best handheld games consoles
1. Best overall:
Nintendo Switch 2
2. Best for PC gamers:
Steam Deck OLED
3. Best budget
Nintendo Switch Lite
4. Best for remote play:
PlayStation Portal
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.