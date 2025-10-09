Fortnite 's annual Halloween event, Fortnitemares, has returned

The seasonal event adds Doja Cat, Scooby Doo and the gang, and several horror movie and video game skins

A new Nitemare Island map is being added on October 10

Epic Games has released the details and first trailer for Fortnitemares, Fortnite's annual Halloween event, revealing the crossover characters who will be added to the game.

Fortnitemares officially returns today, October 9, and like last year, the seasonal event arrives with an exciting new collaboration to celebrate, this time starring Scooby Doo and the gang.

The trailer confirmed that Scooby Doo, Shaggy, Daphne, Fred, and Velma will all be featured in this year's Halloween event, and likely be available as skins in the Item Shop.

They'll also be joined by this year's main event boss, Mother of Thorns, and real-life popstar Doja Cat.

"Fear gets a new face. Meet the Mother of Thorns, Doja Cat, who’s twisting Battle Royale into her haunted kingdom and unleashing chaos with a wild cast of characters," Epic Games teased.

Those characters include horror icons like Scream's Ghostface, Jason Vorhees from Friday the 13th, Wednesday Addams, the Grabber from Black Phone, and Art the Clown from Terrifier.

There will also be some skins inspired by some video games, including those from R.E.P.O. and Huggy Wuggy from the survival horror game, Poppy Playtime.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Players can also look forward to the all-new Nitemare Island that will debut in Fortnite Reload on October 10, which transforms the map into a Halloween-inspired spectacle.

The new event arrives amid Chapter 6 Season 4, which recently added a K-pop Demon Hunters collaboration.

For more, be sure to check out our full Fortnitemares 2025 article and our guide for Fortnite's next season release date and what to expect from Chapter 6 Season 5, including map changes and upcoming updates.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.