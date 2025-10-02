KPop Demon Hunters is the latest Fortnite collaboration to join the game

Skins and accessories inspired by the HUNTR/X members, Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, are now available

Players can also take part in Demon Rush, a new version of Horde Rush, until November 1

KPop Demon Hunters, one of the biggest animated films of the year, has officially arrived in Fortnite as the game's latest collaboration.

Starting today, players can get their hands on skins inspired by the HUNTR/X members, Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, in the Fortnite Item Shop, along with a selection of accessories and emotes from the Netflix hit that will also be available in the HUNTR/X Bundle.

The limited-time Horde Rush also makes a return as the revised Demon Rush, which will be available as a month-long game mode from October 2 to November 1.

"Recruit Rumi, Mira, or Zoey as you fight endless waves of faceless demons, while also loading up on Kpop Demon Hunters inspired perks between each Survival Phase," Epic Games said.

In addition, players will be able to complete quests from Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, and earn new items in Battle Royale, Reload, and Blitz, including Rumi’s Empowered Sword, Mira’s X-tra Spicy Ramyeon, Zoey's Golden Bubble Shield, and the Derpy Teleporter Mask.

Alongside these new additions to Battle Royale and Blitz, creators will also have access to KPop Demon Hunter-inspired assets, signature gameplay items, demon enemies, and the members of HUNTR/X.

"Whether it’s slashing through foes with Rumi’s Empowered Sword or orchestrating KPop street showdowns, developers can build melee-focused islands or remix their existing islands," Epic Games said.

After building their own experiences, creators can publish them right away with the Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) and Fortnite Creative.

Unfortunately, the KPop Demon Hunters collaboration doesn't feature any Jam tracks for Fortnite Festival, so there won't be any jamming sessions to the film's popular 'Golden' or 'Soda Pop' songs. Here's hoping another update will arrive in the future to add these features, along with the Saja Boys!

Fortnite is currently in the middle of Chapter 6 Season 4. For more, check out our guide for Fortnite's next season release date and what to expect from Chapter 6 Season 5, including map changes and upcoming updates.

