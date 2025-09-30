Resident Evil Requiem producer Masato Kumazawa says newcomers to the series and long-time fans will enjoy the game

Kumazawa says newcomers can play the game as any horror game and "enjoy it 100%", while those looking for lore connections will "enjoy it 150%"

He adds, "I don’t want people to feel they have to do their homework to fully appreciate this game"

Resident Evil Requiem producer Masato Kumazawa has said newcomers will be able to enjoy the game without having any prior knowledge of the series, but hints there will be some fun stuff to uncover for the lore lovers.

In a new interview with VGC, alongside director Koshi Nakanishi, Kumazawa discussed making a game that is both accessible to players who have never touched a Resident Evil game before and long-time fans.

He explained that the game, while still approachable as a regular horror game for newcomers, will still have the lore connections that those in the Resident Evil community love, even going as far as to say that long-time fans will "enjoy it 150%".

"We think it’s important to balance the extra fun that you get from nostalgic Easter Eggs and hints and lore connections if you’re a series fan, versus not making a game alienating to players who aren’t caught up. I don’t want people to feel they have to do their homework to fully appreciate this game," Kumazawa said.

"So while we’re not really going into exactly how much and what you’ll see of Raccoon City throughout the full game, I think that if you don’t know anything about it, you’re just going to play this as a horror game set in a ruined city, and you’ll be able to understand and enjoy it 100%.

"If you’re a fan and you see all the connections and the lore links and the background hints and stuff, I think you’ll enjoy it 150%, and it’ll give you that extra level of detail, but we don’t want to make it so that you have to know about the incident and understand the relationship between that timeline in order to understand the game."

Last month, director Koshi Nakanishi explained why Resident Evil Requiem offers both a third-person and first-person mode, saying Resident Evil 7 may have been "too scary" for some players, so a third-person option was added to Requiem partly for this reason.

Resident Evil Requiem is scheduled to launch on February 27, 2026, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

