Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, December 30 (game #933).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #934) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SOUND BARRIER

CHAMPAGNE

FLUTE

ROCKY

SEA BASS

BERMUDA TRIANGLE

NOISEMAKER

LIBERTY BELL

DRYER

FIREWORKS

COUCH

CUSHIONS

CHANNEL SURF

CHEESESTEAK

BLACK HOLE

BAY LEAF

BROTHERLY LOVE

BALL DROP

NYT Connections today (game #934) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Sending in 2026

Sending in 2026 GREEN: Vanishing spots

Vanishing spots BLUE: As seen in Philly

As seen in Philly PURPLE: Wet beginnings

Need more clues?

NYT Connections today (game #934) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

YELLOW: HAPPY NEW YEAR!

GREEN: PLACES WHERE THINGS DISAPPEAR

BLUE: ASSOCIATED WITH PHILADELPHIA

PURPLE: STARTING WITH BODIES OF WATER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #934) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #934, are…

YELLOW: HAPPY NEW YEAR! BALL DROP, CHAMPAGNE FLUTE, FIREWORKS, NOISEMAKER

BALL DROP, CHAMPAGNE FLUTE, FIREWORKS, NOISEMAKER GREEN: PLACES WHERE THINGS DISAPPEAR BERMUDA TRIANGLE, BLACK HOLE, COUCH CUSHIONS, DRYER

BERMUDA TRIANGLE, BLACK HOLE, COUCH CUSHIONS, DRYER BLUE: ASSOCIATED WITH PHILADELPHIA BROTHERLY LOVE, CHEESESTEAK, LIBERTY BELL, ROCKY

BROTHERLY LOVE, CHEESESTEAK, LIBERTY BELL, ROCKY PURPLE: STARTING WITH BODIES OF WATER BAY LEAF, CHANNEL SURF, SEA BASS, SOUND BARRIER

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Perfect

This was a difficult Connections to end the year with for anyone playing outside the US.

Fortunately, my love of Rocky (I’m a sucker for slow-motion training scenes) saw me home with ASSOCIATED WITH PHILADELPHIA. I’ve also got a restaurant near me called Fat Phill’s, whose specialty is a Philly Cheese – so I am well aware of the legendary sandwich.

More universal was the PLACES WHERE THINGS DISAPPEAR group. There are two mysteries of the modern family household: where does the remote control go and why have I got so many odd socks? The answers to both lay among this quartet.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, December 30, game #933)

YELLOW: INTENTION AIM, GOAL, OBJECT, POINT

AIM, GOAL, OBJECT, POINT GREEN: MEASURING DEVICES CLOCK, COMPASS, RULER, SCALE

CLOCK, COMPASS, RULER, SCALE BLUE: PARTS OF A FLIGHT CLIMB, TAKEOFF, TAXI, TOUCHDOWN

CLIMB, TAKEOFF, TAXI, TOUCHDOWN PURPLE: BIKE ACCESSORIES BASKET, BELL, RACK, REFLECTOR