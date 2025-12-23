Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, December 23 (game #926).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #927) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SINGE

MUNCH

PAPER

POLLOCK

BACON

CHAMP

CHAR

WHISTLER

BITE

TANG

RAPT

CHEESE

HUMP

BREAD

SOLE

CHEW

NYT Connections today (game #927) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Cash lingo

Cash lingo GREEN: Food enjoyment

Food enjoyment BLUE: Sea creatures

Sea creatures PURPLE: Musical voices plus

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #927) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SLANG FOR MONEY

GREEN: MASTICATE

BLUE: FISH

PURPLE: WAYS TO VOCALIZE MUSICALLY PLUS A LETTER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #927) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #927, are…

YELLOW: SLANG FOR MONEY BACON, BREAD, CHEESE, PAPER

BACON, BREAD, CHEESE, PAPER GREEN: MASTICATE BITE, CHAMP, CHEW, MUNCH

BITE, CHAMP, CHEW, MUNCH BLUE: FISH CHAR, POLLOCK, SOLE, TANG

CHAR, POLLOCK, SOLE, TANG PURPLE: WAYS TO VOCALIZE MUSICALLY PLUS A LETTER HUMP, RAPT, SINGE, WHISTLER

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

If I had been confident about CHAR I would have gone for that group first, but I had to leave it until the options were minimized.

Instead, it was noticing rap in RAPT and sing in SINGE that made me examine each tile to see if they were hiding any other WAYS TO VOCALIZE MUSICALLY PLUS A LETTER – not that I originally spotted the “plus a letter” element.

Getting this purple group first has made my Christmas Eve. Hope you did too.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, December 23, game #926)

YELLOW: VULNERABILITY ACHILLES' HEEL, DOWNFALL, KRYPTONITE, SOFT SPOT

ACHILLES' HEEL, DOWNFALL, KRYPTONITE, SOFT SPOT GREEN: FREUDIAN CONCEPTS FIXATION, OEDIPUS COMPLEX, SUPEREGO, UNCONSCIOUS

FIXATION, OEDIPUS COMPLEX, SUPEREGO, UNCONSCIOUS BLUE: CHARACTERS IN CAPES DARTH VADER, DRACULA, LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD, SUPERMAN

DARTH VADER, DRACULA, LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD, SUPERMAN PURPLE: STARTING WITH SLANG FOR SAUSAGE BRATZ, DOGMA, FRANKENSTEIN, LINKLATER