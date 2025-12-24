Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, December 24 (game #927).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #928) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

LAREDO

MUSICAL NOTE

MAKE UP

PURPLE

WINE GLASS

SOLTI

FLOWERY

FLOWER

RETIRE

COIN

CHERRY

HATCH

EXCESSIVE

FASHION

MIRE

MELODRAMATIC

NYT Connections today (game #928) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Overly poetic

Overly poetic GREEN: Produce something

Produce something BLUE: Look who’s stalking

Look who’s stalking PURPLE: As heard in The Sound of Music

Need more clues?

NYT Connections today (game #928) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ORNATE, AS PROSE

GREEN: CREATE

BLUE: THINGS WITH STEMS

PURPLE: COMPRISED OF SOLFEGE (DO-RE-MI)

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #928) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #928, are…

YELLOW: ORNATE, AS PROSE EXCESSIVE, FLOWERY, MELODRAMATIC, PURPLE

EXCESSIVE, FLOWERY, MELODRAMATIC, PURPLE GREEN: CREATE COIN, FASHION, HATCH, MAKE UP

COIN, FASHION, HATCH, MAKE UP BLUE: THINGS WITH STEMS CHERRY, FLOWER, MUSICAL NOTE, WINE GLASS

CHERRY, FLOWER, MUSICAL NOTE, WINE GLASS PURPLE: COMPRISED OF SOLFEGE (DO-RE-MI) LAREDO, MIRE, RETIRE, SOLTI

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Perfect

They say every day is school day, and there’s no day off for Christmas Day because today I learned that solfoge is a music education system using syllables like Do, Re, Mi, Fa, Sol, La, Ti, Do to teach pitch recognition.

The first thing I thought when I saw the board was that LAREDO didn’t fit with anything. I knew it was a Texas city and also the title of a great song by Band of Horses but I failed to see the link with today’s other ill-fitting word SOLTI.

THINGS WITH STEMS I got very quickly, but not because I thought they were all things with stems but because I thought they were all emojis linked in some way. I love how you can be very wrong but also right when you play Connections.

