NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, December 25 (game #928)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going
A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, December 24 (game #927).
Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.
What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Connections today (game #928) - today's words
Today's NYT Connections words are…
- LAREDO
- MUSICAL NOTE
- MAKE UP
- PURPLE
- WINE GLASS
- SOLTI
- FLOWERY
- FLOWER
- RETIRE
- COIN
- CHERRY
- HATCH
- EXCESSIVE
- FASHION
- MIRE
- MELODRAMATIC
NYT Connections today (game #928) - hint #1 - group hints
What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: Overly poetic
- GREEN: Produce something
- BLUE: Look who’s stalking
- PURPLE: As heard in The Sound of Music
Need more clues?
NYT Connections today (game #928) - hint #2 - group answers
What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
- YELLOW: ORNATE, AS PROSE
- GREEN: CREATE
- BLUE: THINGS WITH STEMS
- PURPLE: COMPRISED OF SOLFEGE (DO-RE-MI)
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Connections today (game #928) - the answers
The answers to today's Connections, game #928, are…
- YELLOW: ORNATE, AS PROSE EXCESSIVE, FLOWERY, MELODRAMATIC, PURPLE
- GREEN: CREATE COIN, FASHION, HATCH, MAKE UP
- BLUE: THINGS WITH STEMS CHERRY, FLOWER, MUSICAL NOTE, WINE GLASS
- PURPLE: COMPRISED OF SOLFEGE (DO-RE-MI) LAREDO, MIRE, RETIRE, SOLTI
- My rating: Hard
- My score: Perfect
They say every day is school day, and there’s no day off for Christmas Day because today I learned that solfoge is a music education system using syllables like Do, Re, Mi, Fa, Sol, La, Ti, Do to teach pitch recognition.
The first thing I thought when I saw the board was that LAREDO didn’t fit with anything. I knew it was a Texas city and also the title of a great song by Band of Horses but I failed to see the link with today’s other ill-fitting word SOLTI.
THINGS WITH STEMS I got very quickly, but not because I thought they were all things with stems but because I thought they were all emojis linked in some way. I love how you can be very wrong but also right when you play Connections.
Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, December 24, game #927)
- YELLOW: SLANG FOR MONEY BACON, BREAD, CHEESE, PAPER
- GREEN: MASTICATE BITE, CHAMP, CHEW, MUNCH
- BLUE: FISH CHAR, POLLOCK, SOLE, TANG
- PURPLE: WAYS TO VOCALIZE MUSICALLY PLUS A LETTER HUMP, RAPT, SINGE, WHISTLER
What is NYT Connections?
NYT Connections is one of several increasingly popular word games made by the New York Times. It challenges you to find groups of four items that share something in common, and each group has a different difficulty level: green is easy, yellow a little harder, blue often quite tough and purple usually very difficult.
On the plus side, you don't technically need to solve the final one, as you'll be able to answer that one by a process of elimination. What's more, you can make up to four mistakes, which gives you a little bit of breathing room.
It's a little more involved than something like Wordle, however, and there are plenty of opportunities for the game to trip you up with tricks. For instance, watch out for homophones and other word games that could disguise the answers.
It's playable for free via the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
Johnny is a freelance pop culture journalist who has been writing about the internet, music, football and famous people since the iPhone was just a twinkle in Steve Jobs' eye. Previously known by the pseudonym the Pop Detective, his journalistic career began making up stories about Madonna's addiction to sausage rolls (this is not true by the way). A man of few talents, his career is rich and various and includes the highs of interviewing Elton John and Blur; and the lows of interviewing Right Said Fred, appearing on a Channel 5 documentary about Peter Kay, and fact-checking the instruction manual for a German cooker. Somehow still affording to live in North London he is at his happiest riding his bicycle and shouting at pigeons.
- Marc McLarenGlobal Editor in Chief
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.